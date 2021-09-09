Carnival Cruise Line Updates Casino Protocols Across the Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line updates its casino protocols across the fleet to ensure guests remain protected while on board. The update was posted on September 8 and will be in effect by this weekend.

It comes at a time when cruise lines are adapting to the fluid situation with new variants spreading. We’re starting to see continued updates weekly as the cruise industry works on keeping cruise ships sailing.

Carnival Cruise Line Tightens Protocols in the Casino

The cruise line has posted an update to its protocols covering the onboard casinos across the fleet. The update was made on September 8 and implemented to promote safety, physical distancing, and publish health on board.

Only guests who are actually playing and their companions will be allowed to remain in the casino. The players sitting down will also be the only ones permitted to smoke, and a face mask must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

The bar will also remain closed, and players can only have drinks delivered by the staff. Here are the full protocols for the casino:

Casinos are for active players and their companions only; there is no gathering in the casinos otherwise.

Seats at gaming tables and slots are reserved for players only.

There is no smoking in the casino unless you are seated and playing.

Smoking will not be permitted in the casino when closed.

Guests will be expected to wear a facemask unless they are smoking or drinking their beverage.

The casino bar is closed; drinks will be delivered to casino players by our bar staff.

Carnival Website

This will undoubtedly impact many guests, as the casino is always a popular venue onboard Carnival cruise ships. The updated protocols will be in effect from September 11, 2021, which is this weekend.

Carnival has already made some changes to the casinos on the Dream-class cruise ships. In July, it was announced that Carnival Breeze, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Dream would replace the convention room venue with a new non-smoking casino. There is also no bar for the new casino space, and players must have drinks delivered too.

Photo Credit: Turn_Mug / Shutterstock.com

Carnival’s Have Fun. Be Safe protocols continue to adapt as the situations with new variants and port updates remain fluid. The cruise line has already made multiple updates to its protocols, including, more recently, by changing the pre-cruise testing to two days as per CDC requirements.

Ensure you check with the latest cruise line information before your cruise, so you don’t miss out on any adjustments.