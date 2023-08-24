Carnival Cruise Line Unveils New Sailings for Two Ships

In an exciting expansion of its 2025-26 deployment, Carnival Cruise Line has announced more sailing options to Alaska from Seattle, and additional Carnival Journeys cruises onboard two cruise ships.

Carnival Cruise Line opened up bookings for its homeport of Galveston earlier this month. The sailings unveiled today, August 24, aboard Carnival Spirit and Carnival Luminosa build on the considerable interest that Carnival guests have shown in the Alaska itineraries and the growing popularity of the cruise line’s Carnival Journeys program.

Alaska and Transpacific Voyages onboard Carnival Luminosa

One of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ships, Carnival Luminosa, will be sailing Alaska cruises and venturing further afield to explore several ports in Japan once she completes her season down under.

Carnival Luminosa will operate a 29-day transpacific voyage from Brisbane, Australia, to Seattle on April 3, 2025. The epic Carnival Hourney will feature stops in Okinawa, Hiroshima, Tokyo, Hakodate, and Kushiro in Japan, concluding with stops in the Alaskan ports of Anchorage, Juneau, and Ketchikan.

Carnival Luminosa Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

From May 1, 2025, Carnival Luminosa will offer seven-day Alaska sailings every Thursday through September 11, 2025. The itineraries will include visits to Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Alaska, and Victoria, British Columbia.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, expressed enthusiasm for these new sailings, saying: “The wildlife, well-preserved natural wonder, the incredible experiences on shore and the welcoming locals are just some of the reasons why Alaska cruises are so popular with guests, and also why they tend to book quickly.”

Carnival Cruise Line took possession of Carnival Luminosa (ex-Costa Luminosa) in 2022 as part of a downscaling of Costa Cruises. Besides the 92,600 gross tons Carnival Luminosa, Carnival has also taken over Carnival Venezia (ex-Costa Venezia) and will take possession of one more ship next year.

Several Carnival Journeys for Carnival Spirit

The 88,500 gross tons Carnival Spirit is set to offer several Carnival Journeys cruises in 2025. The first is a 14-day transatlantic cruise departing from Barcelona on March 16, 2025, and arriving in Miami.

A second Carnival Journey will be a 15-day cruise from Miami to Seattle, starting on March 30, 2025, transiting the Panama Canal and stopping in destinations like Cartagena, Colombia; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Alaska season for Carnival Spirit includes 21 week-long sailings departing from Seattle, cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord, and to Alaskan ports like Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan, and Victoria, British Columbia.

The first Alaska cruise for Carnival Spirit will set sail on April 14, 2025, and continue throughout the summer, concluding on September 9, 2025.

Carnival Spirit Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Christine Duffy: “These two ships will also build on our popular Carnival Journeys program, making more truly bucket-list destinations available on opposite sides of the world – with Carnival Luminosa’s amazing 29-day transpacific voyage visiting Japan and Carnival Spirit’s two cruises ahead of Alaska season, which will take the ship from Barcelona to Miami and then from Miami to San Francisco.”

Following the Alaska season, Carnival Spirit will also feature a unique 15-day Carnival Journeys cruise to Hawaii from Seattle, departing on September 26, 2025.

During this roundtrip cruise, the Spirit-class cruise ship will call to Honolulu, Oahu; Kahului, Maui; Nawiliwili, Kauai; and Hilo in Hawaii, as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

Carnival Spirit will also sail on a 16-day Panama Canal cruise, leaving on October 11, 2025. This cruise includes plenty of sea days to enjoy the ship and calls to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; a transit of the Panama Canal; and a stop in the historic city of Cartagena, Colombia.

Growing Interest in Longer and More Adventurous Cruises

Over the years, Carnival Cruise Line has seen a growing interest in its Carnival Journeys program, reflecting the ever-increasing appetite for longer and more adventurous cruise options onboard the Miami-based cruise line’s ships.

Carnival Cruise Ships in Alaska (Photo Credit: Pearson Art Photo / Shutterstock)

The new Carnival Journeys continue this ever-expanding program, with cruises ranging from ocean crossings and Panama Canal transits to extraordinary itineraries in the Caribbean, Greenland, Hawaii, New Zealand, Japan, Tahiti, Southeast Asia, and Alaska.

The numbers speak to the program’s success, with more than 330,000 Carnival guests having embarked on a Carnival Journeys cruise, and that figure is expected to grow substantially. The program now boasts over 85 cruises, projected to host over 230,000 guests through 2025.

Carnival Cruise Line began opening new bookings for its 2025-26 ship deployments earlier this month with the rapidly growing homeport of Galveston, Texas.