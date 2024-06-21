Carnival Cruise Line to Host First-Ever Brazilian Carnival at Sea

Carnival Cruise Line has announced an inaugural event, the CarnaBrazil Cruise, which will be the first-ever Brazilian Carnival held at sea. Hosted on Carnival Conquest, CarnaBrazil will bring passengers an authentic Brazilian carnival experience in February 2025.

The three-day cruise departing from PortMiami on February 7, 2025, will sail to the Bahamas and feature a lineup of renowned Brazilian artists, including Zeca Pagodinho, known as the “King of Samba.” Brazilian singers Roberta Sá, Diogo Nogueira, and Pretinho da Serrinha will also perform, along with Monobloco, a Latin Grammy-nominated samba band.

CarnaBrazil Carnival Cruise Line (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Guests will have the opportunity to meet performers during special meet and greets, and more stars of Brazilian music will be announced in the coming months.

“This will be a unique cruise offering an exhilarating, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the public to indulge their senses and lose themselves in a pulsating sea of samba, sequins, marks, and tropical fantasy,” said Rose Tours, which is working with Carnival Cruise Line along with Brazilian Nites, experts in Brazilian cultural events, to deliver an authentic experience.

CarnaBrazil’s immersive carnival experiences will include vibrant parades integral to the Brazilian carnival tradition. Beyond live performances, entertainment will include themed pool parties and samba classes, percussion workshops, late-night jam sessions, and DJ sets to keep the festivities going.

More Reasons to Celebrate

The Brazilian carnival is an annual festival that dates back to the 18th century and is rooted in pre-Lenten celebrations originating in Portugal. Blending African, Indigenous, and European cultures, carnival evolved into today’s multi-day event celebrated with elaborate costumed parades, samba music, and dance.

Held in cities like Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, the festival symbolizes joy, freedom, and cultural pride. It features colorful costumes, samba school competitions, street parties, and performances by local and international artists.

Carnival Conquest cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

Carnival Conquest, which is homeported in Miami, where Carnival Cruise Line is headquartered, will celebrate Carnival with 2,980 passengers and 1,150 crew members. The 110,000-gross-ton ship offers 2- to 5-day voyages to the Bahamas, often calling in Nassau, Princess Cays, and Half Moon Cay.

The CarnaBrazil journey will spend a day at sea before calling in Nassau for the roundtrip experience.

Known as the “Fun Ship,” Carnival Cruise Lines loves a reason to throw a party and has hosted a number of themed cruises, including season voyages like its Frightfully Fun Halloween Cruises and Funtastic Christmas Cruises. It even features takeovers by event plans to produce unique sailings, such as a recent Meow Meow Cruise for feline fans aboard Carnival Paradise.

The cruise line also hosts themed parties across its fleet, including Carnival Conquest’s 80s and 90s Party on 3- and 4-night sailings, Motown Party on 4-night sailings, and its Mega Dance Party.

Other themed parties include Rock the Promenade, found on Carnival Dream and Carnival Elation, the White Night Party found on Carnival Glory, Silent Discos and Parties like those on Carnival Legend and Carnival Horizon, and Hawaiian Appreciation and the Luau Deck Party on Carnival Miracle’s 14-night cruises.