Carnival Cruise Line to Have Biggest Deployment Ever in Alaska

Carnival Cruise Line is preparing for the biggest ship deployment the company has ever had in Alaska. For the 2022 season, there will be three Fun Ships sailing into the Last Frontier, offering guests amazing opportunities to explore this bucket-list destination.

49 Alaska Departures on 3 Fun Ships

Three amazing Fun Ships will be sailing Alaskan itineraries this summer, for a total of 49 departures from two convenient home ports – San Francisco, California and Seattle, Washington.

Carnival Miracle will offer a total of eleven 10-day roundtrip itineraries from San Francisco beginning April 28, with visits to amazing ports such as Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Skagway, and Juneau, as well as Victoria, British Columbia. Along the way, guests will enjoy multiple days at sea, including one day sailing through the scenic Tracy Arm Fjord.

The exact itineraries and ports visited will depend on the sailing date, and are always subject to change.

Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor will both sail from Seattle, Washington. Carnival Spirit will offer 6-, 7-, and 8-day itineraries beginning May 3, while Carnival Splendor will offer 7-day sailings, with one special 8-day sailing for its first departure on May 2. Both ships will visit the same ports as Carnival Miracle, though the itineraries, dates, and days at sea vary.

Photo By: Carnival Cruise Line

“Our expanded program will bring approximately more than 100,000 guests on unforgettable cruise vacations to Alaska this summer from both Seattle and San Francisco with three great ships,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line president, in a press release. “Our three-ship deployment also provides a highly anticipated boost for the economies of these awe-inspiring Alaska ports.”

Carnival Miracle and Carnival Spirit are both Spirit-class ships, weighing in at 88,500 gross tons and each with a double guest occupancy of 2,124 and 930 crew members aboard.

Carnival Splendor is a larger, Concordia-class ship (also called Splendor-class in the Fun Ship fleet) at 113,300 gross tons and able to host 3,012 passengers and 1,150 crew members.

Special Savings Offered

To celebrate these amazing Alaska offerings and Carnival’s biggest season ever in the 49th state, the cruise line is offering limited time savings for guests eager to sail north.

This special bonus sale includes early saver rates and up to $100 instant savings per stateroom for sailings booked April 5-8. Additionally, guests may receive up to a $50 onboard credit and 50% reduced deposits per person for all Alaska sailings, making budgeting for these dream vacations even easier.

Full Fleet Back in Service

The start of the Alaska sailing season is of special importance to Carnival Cruise Line. As Carnival Splendor sets sail on May 2, 2022, all 23 ships in the Fun Ship fleet will be officially back in service after the global pandemic shutdown.

Photo Credit: SeregaSibTravel / Shutterstock

Carnival Vista was the first Fun Ship to resume guest operations and restart sailing when it set sail from Galveston, Texas, on July 3, 2021. In the 10 months since, the cruise line has phased in the rest of its fleet.

Carnival Miracle was the fourth ship in the fleet to restart, offering Alaska sailings in July 2021, while Carnival Spirit was the 21st ship to restart when it began sailing from Jacksonville, Florida, on March 7, 2022. As Carnival Splendor restarts, the entire fleet will be underway and welcoming passengers back to cruising.