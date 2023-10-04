Carnival Cruise Line to Deliver Top Tier Loyalty Gifts

Guests who have reached the coveted Diamond level status with Carnival Cruise Line have not been receiving their first-time loyalty gift onboard, but the cruise line will be delivering the gifts to ensure all passengers receive the momento of their milestone. All gifts are planned to be delivered by the end of the year.

Diamond Loyalty Gifts Delayed

Carnival Cruise Line’s special gift for Diamond VIFP guests – an embossed leather luggage tag and passport holder set – has not been available recently to deliver to guests’ staterooms on their first Diamond-level sailing.

The cruise line is aware of this delay, and has reached out to cruisers to let them know they have not been forgotten and their gifts will be delivered.

“While we were not able to deliver your first-time VIFP Diamond gift when you crossed the threshold during your cruise earlier this year, we are pleased to share that we are making arrangements to get it to you,” the notification letter read. “Our intention is to complete deliver of all outstanding first-time VIFP Diamond gifts by the end of 2023.”

The supply chain issues that have delayed gifts to the cruise line’s newest Diamond level guests this year appear to have been corrected, as the letter also clarifies that guests with an upcoming sailing from October 15 through December 31, 2023 will have their gifts delivered to their stateroom.

If the newly-minted Diamond level guests do not have another Carnival cruise setting sail before the end of the year, however, or if they have returned from a recent cruise and did not receive their gift, the item will be mailed directly to them.

Guests are asked to ensure their online VIFP profile is updated with a current mailing address so the gift can be safely delivered.

Diamond VIFP Benefits

The special, one-time-only Diamond VIFP gift is a leather luggage tag set that includes not only a stitched leather luggage tag, but also a passport wallet so such a frequent cruiser’s documentation can be kept safe and convenient.

While the exact style of the tag and wallet have varied through the years, the Carnival Cruise Line logo is always embossed on the pieces for an elegant reminder of one’s favorite cruise line. Guests only receive one luggage tag gift set when they reach Diamond status, and do not receive multiple sets with each successive Carnival cruise.

The luggage tag set does not replace other loyalty gifts, and Diamond VIFP travelers still receive recognition pins for each ship as well as the other loyalty program gifts when they cruise.

Other benefits afforded only to Diamond-level passengers include guaranteed Main Dining Room dinner seating time requests, priority reservations at onboard specialty restaurants, unlimited complimentary wash-and-fold laundry service, and special invitations to Captain’s events on each sailing.

One-time benefits given to these most loyal guests include not only the luggage tag set, but also a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a long-time charitable partner with Carnival Cruise Line, a complimentary specialty dining meal for two, and either a stateroom upgrade or a free sailing for a third, fourth, and fifth traveler (in the Diamond guest’s stateroom).

It should be noted that some benefits cannot be guaranteed on every sailing, especially for cruises that may be especially popular with Diamond travelers. If a high number of Diamond travelers are aboard, it may not be possible to fulfill all the tier benefits.

To reach Diamond status, guests must accrue 200 points with Carnival Cruise Line. Each point represents one night sailed with the cruise line.

While Diamond is currently the highest possible tier in the VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) program, Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald has hinted that changes to the loyalty program may be coming in the future, though no timeline for such changes – or hints about any possible tier adjustments – has been announced.