Search
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Carnival Cruise Line to Accept Guests With Mixed Vaccines

Carnival Cruise Line updates its protocols to accept guests with mixed vaccines effective on sailings as of October 24, 2021.

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Carnival Cruise Line Funnel
Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Carnival Cruise Line will begin accepting passengers with a mixed vaccination in the coming days and has made an update to its Have Fun. Be Safe protocols with new information. It comes as other cruise lines have done the same in anticipation of the U.S. reopening to international visitors in November 2021.

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Vaccine Protocols

The cruise line has updated its protocols detailing that it will begin to accept mixed vaccinated guests effective with sailings from October 24, 2021. It now means, if guests receive an authorized mixed dosage, they will still be allowed to cruise.

Carnival will accept guests who have been vaccinated from any of the vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or have an emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Carnival Cruise Line Mixed Vaccines
Carnival Website

So, for example, guests can still be classed fully vaccinated if they have mixed dosages such as 1 dose of the AstraZeneca plus 1 dose of the Pfizer or Moderna at least 14 days before departure. Those participating in the U.S. Novavax clinical trial and receiving the final dose will also be accepted to be fully vaccinated.

Also Read: The CDC Conditional Sailing Order: To Be Extended or Not?

Carnival also detailed booster shots and says, “COVID-19 vaccine boosters are strongly recommended for specific at risk groups by the FDA and US CDC. However, at this time, booster doses are not required to embark. Guests who have received the full series of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or World Health Organization (WHO) authorized COVID-19 vaccine or a combination of authorized vaccines and have received the last dose at least 14 days prior to the day of embarkation are considered fully vaccinated.”

Mixed Vaccines
Photo Credit: oasisamuel / Shutterstock.com

There are some exceptions to accepting guests with mixed vacations due to ports of call that may not follow the same protocols. Carnival Cruise Line follows the guidelines from the authorities in the U.S., including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The ports in other countries may follow a different set of guidelines that don’t necessarily align with the CDC.

The vaccine update from Carnival follows Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises that have also updated their protocols accordingly and expect guests with mixed vaccination. More cruise lines are set to follow in the coming days and weeks.

Carnival Glory Cruise Ship
Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

The U.S. will reopen to international visitors on November 8, which is good news for those across Europe and the U.K. itching to travel and visit loved ones in the U.S. The U.S. is also reopening the land and ferry border to Canada.

International visitors may have been vaccinated with a different vaccine that was previously not approved by the FDA.

So far, 13 Carnival cruise ships have resumed operations, and on these sailings, guests still need to show proof of full vaccination along with a negative test result taken within two days before departure. The full Have Fun. Be Safe protocols can be checked here.

Carnival Cruise Line Funnel

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

And if you like, feel free to cast your vote in the 2021 Cruise Ship Awards covering a range of categories, including best cruise ship and best cruise line.

EXPERT CRUISE TIPS & NEWS!

We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line Funnel

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Carnival Cruise Line Funnel
Copy link
CopyCopied