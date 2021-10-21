Carnival Cruise Line to Accept Guests With Mixed Vaccines

Carnival Cruise Line will begin accepting passengers with a mixed vaccination in the coming days and has made an update to its Have Fun. Be Safe protocols with new information. It comes as other cruise lines have done the same in anticipation of the U.S. reopening to international visitors in November 2021.

The cruise line has updated its protocols detailing that it will begin to accept mixed vaccinated guests effective with sailings from October 24, 2021. It now means, if guests receive an authorized mixed dosage, they will still be allowed to cruise.

Carnival will accept guests who have been vaccinated from any of the vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or have an emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO).

So, for example, guests can still be classed fully vaccinated if they have mixed dosages such as 1 dose of the AstraZeneca plus 1 dose of the Pfizer or Moderna at least 14 days before departure. Those participating in the U.S. Novavax clinical trial and receiving the final dose will also be accepted to be fully vaccinated.

Carnival also detailed booster shots and says, “COVID-19 vaccine boosters are strongly recommended for specific at risk groups by the FDA and US CDC. However, at this time, booster doses are not required to embark. Guests who have received the full series of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or World Health Organization (WHO) authorized COVID-19 vaccine or a combination of authorized vaccines and have received the last dose at least 14 days prior to the day of embarkation are considered fully vaccinated.”

Photo Credit: oasisamuel / Shutterstock.com

There are some exceptions to accepting guests with mixed vacations due to ports of call that may not follow the same protocols. Carnival Cruise Line follows the guidelines from the authorities in the U.S., including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The ports in other countries may follow a different set of guidelines that don’t necessarily align with the CDC.

The vaccine update from Carnival follows Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises that have also updated their protocols accordingly and expect guests with mixed vaccination. More cruise lines are set to follow in the coming days and weeks.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

The U.S. will reopen to international visitors on November 8, which is good news for those across Europe and the U.K. itching to travel and visit loved ones in the U.S. The U.S. is also reopening the land and ferry border to Canada.

International visitors may have been vaccinated with a different vaccine that was previously not approved by the FDA.

So far, 13 Carnival cruise ships have resumed operations, and on these sailings, guests still need to show proof of full vaccination along with a negative test result taken within two days before departure. The full Have Fun. Be Safe protocols can be checked here.