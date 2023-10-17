Carnival Cruise Line Thanksgiving Menu and Details Released

Cruise Line Reveals Traditional Turkey-Day Menu

In roughly a month, the loading crews will begin moving all of the fixins’ for Thanksgiving dinners onto Carnival Cruise Line ships scheduled to sail holiday voyages.

Major holidays like Thanksgiving make for grand times aboard cruise ships, and lucky guests booked on a Carnival Cruise Line ship can look forward to enjoying their favorite traditional dishes.

Carnival Cruise Line Ships Offering Classic Cuisine

Carnival Cruise Line’s Thanksgiving menu, newly revealed by Brand Ambassador John Heald, features the classic turkey-day cuisine that is the hallmark of the annual celebration across the US.

The scrumptious dinner menu begins with a baked brie appetizer. It’s a cranberry and pecan crumble with fig and olive crostini. The “Holiday Roasted Tom Turkey” comes next, served with Thanksgiving stuffing, sweet potato casserole, giblet gravy, of course, and cranberry relish.

The featured dessert will be pumpkin pie, with salted caramel sauce and cream Chantilly, aka whipped cream.

But that’s not all. The holiday menu also offers honey-glazed ham and cauliflower and cheese pie. (A trip or two to the fitness center will likely follow the next day.) In addition to the traditional Thanksgiving dishes, the cruise line offers a large assortment of other options.

Carnival Cruise Line Thanksgiving Day Menu

Appetizers include deviled eggs, lobster and crab soup, shrimp cocktail, roasted pumpkin soup, a surf and turk dish of crab salad and beef tartare, short rib and yam croquette, and two types of salads.

For entrees, cruisers can select from several delectable choices, such as pappardelle pasts with wild mushroom sauce, ahi tuna salad, baked salmon, grilled jumbo shrimp, and an Indian vegetarian dish.

Read Also: Princess Cays, Bahamas: Things You Need to Know

Those who prefer steak over turkey can indulge in filet mignon, New York strip steak, lamb chops, and a lobster tail and filet mignon surf and turk option. Some of the meals will carry a surcharge.

Guests Can Enjoy Special Activities Onboard

The mouth-watering dinners planned for Carnival Cruise Line guests are not the only Thanksgiving-related events cruisers can look forward to, since a full range of holiday-inspired activities are in the works.

These include a Turkey Trot, Thanksgiving trivia games, a Turkey Scavenger Hunt, and a Thanksgiving Duck Hunt. And for cruisers who love parades and football, ships sailing during the holiday will offer broadcasts of the big Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade while the sports bars will be open for watching the big games.

Carnival Cruise Line Deck Party

Among the Carnival Cruise Line ships that will sail special Thanksgiving holiday cruises is Carnival Liberty. The 2,974-guest ship departs Port Canaveral, Florida, on November 20, 2023, for a 4-day sailing to Nassau, Bahamas, and Princess Cays, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas. Guests enjoy a full day at sea before the Conquest-class ship returns to Port Canaveral.

Looking Ahead to Christmas Voyages

In his post, Brand Ambassador Heald also noted that Christmas cruises are fast approaching, too, and revealed that by next week he will provide details on Carnival Cruise Line’s Christmas decorating schedule, long before “the big fat man with the shiny red nose comes down the chimney.”

Like other cruise brands, Carnival Cruise Line goes all out for its Christmas voyages, with ships offering activities such as tree lighting events, caroling, a special Christmas show, classic holiday movies, religious observances, and other things.

The line has a wide choice of Christmas sailings of varying lengths. Among them is a 5-day Bahamas cruise from Charleston, South Carolina, departing on December 23, 2023. The 3,000-guest Carnival Sunshine will operate the cruise, with calls at the private island destination Half Moon Cay, and Nassau, Bahamas. Guests will enjoy two days at sea.

Carnival Sunshine is an older ship. She entered service in 1996 and formerly sailed as Carnival Destiny. When she debuted, the ship was the largest cruise vessel in service, at 103,853 gross tons. The ship was upgraded in 2019.