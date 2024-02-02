Carnival Cruise Line Takes Possession Of Newest Addition to the Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line has officially welcomed Carnival Firenze, growing its number of ships to 27. The vessel joins Carnival Venezia, both part of Carnival Cruise Line’s “Fun Italian Style” concept, and is the third cruise ship that has been transferred from Costa Cruises to the Miami-based cruise line.

Carnival Firenze is currently undergoing a transformation in Cadiz, Spain, from a Costa cruise ship to a beautiful Carnival design blending aspects from both Costa Cruises and Carnival.

27th Cruise Ship Joins Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line officially has a fleet of 27 cruise ships now that Carnival Firenze has joined the fleet. The move from Costa Cruises to Carnival was celebrated in Cadiz, Spain, where team members from both cruise lines met to finalize the handover on the ship’s bridge.

Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line: “The beauty of Florence, Italy is about to meet the FUN of Carnival Cruise Line! We are elated to welcome Carnival Firenze to the Carnival fleet, joining her sister Carnival Venezia to showcase ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style.'”

Carnival Firenze is already the fifth cruise ship to join Carnival’s fleet since Mardi Gras joined on 31 July 2021. Carnival Luminosa was added to the fleet in 2022, followed by the Carnival Celebration in the same year. Carnival Jubilee became the newest addition in December 2023

Carnival Firenze Cruise Ship Handover

The ship will undergo a two-month refurbishment project aimed at infusing it with Carnival’s beloved features, along with a unique Italian flair. Carnival’s guests already had a taste of what they can expect onboard Carnival Firenze if they sailed onboard Carnival Venezia in the past year.

Carnival Firenze‘s Italian charm will be visible throughout the vessel. From the ship’s atrium, inspired by Florence’s Piazza del Duomo, to the Lido deck, echoing the charm of the Italian Riviera.

The ship will feature a selection of food and beverage venues popular on Carnival Venezia, such as La Strada Grill and the Mexitalian fusion restaurant, Tomodoro. Il Viaggio, a specialty Italian restaurant, will showcase the culinary diversity of Italy.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The vessel is not just about Italian aesthetics; guests will find familiar Carnival experiences such as the Heroes Tribute Lounge, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, and the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, ensuring a blend of new and beloved activities.

The ship will also have the same beautiful blue-and-gold livery as Carnival Venezia, and retain Costa’s smokestacks instead of the famous Carnival whale tail.

Future of Carnival Firenze

Carnival Firenze, originally named Costa Firenze with Costa Cruises, concluded her final voyage under the Italian flag on January 21, 2024. The 135,136 gross tons Vista-class ship, only joined the Costa fleet in late 2020 and quickly became a favorite among Mediterranean cruisers.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

However, with the planned Costa expansion in the Chinese market being halted by the global pause in operations, parent company Carnival Corporation decided to shift three Costa cruise ships to Carnival Cruise Line.

Included in the transfer were Carnival Luminosa, which does retain some Costa Cruises aspects, but isn’t part of the “Fun Italian Style” concept, the aforementioned Carnival Venezia, and Carnival Firenze.

After the refurbishment, Carnival Firenze is set to welcome its first guests under the Carnival brand from Long Beach, California, on April 25, 2024.

Carnival Firenze will offer a variety of sailings, including short trips 3-4 day cruises to Mexico and Catalina Island and longer cruises to the Mexican Riviera, calling on ports like Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta. The ship will be based in Long Beach through April 2026.