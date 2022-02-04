Carnival Cruise Line Suffers Website Glitch with Disappearing Cruises

The Carnival Cruise Line website suffers from a technical issue with many cruises missing and guests unable to make bookings. Despite causing some worry that more cruises may have been canceled, the glitch is being worked on and should be resolved soon.

Carnival Cruise Line Glitch

On Thursday, February 3, many visitors to the Carnival website started noticing that select cruises were missing, resulting in guests being unable to make bookings or check which sailings were available. The cruise line has since confirmed that it’s suffering from a technical issue with the site.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald said on Friday, “Just a quick recap of what I mentioned in my life video that we are having problems on the website which means a lot of cruises are not showing. I didn’t want anybody to panic or worry that their cruise was canceled so my colleagues are working very hard to get this up and running again. My apologies.”

Carnival Website

At first, with many cruises missing, there was some worry that Carnival was about to announce a new round of cancellations, but that is not the case. The only changes the cruise line announced was a further suspension in Australia and some deployment changes for three ships.

Carnival Spirit is being redeployed to Jacksonville, Florida, and Carnival Ecstasy to Mobile, Alabama. The latest update also announced that Carnival Sensation and Carnival Ecstasy would leave the fleet.

Guests have been unable to book all kinds of cruises, including in Alaska and the new LNG cruise ships, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee. The cruise line is working on resolving the glitch, which has already been happening for approximately 24 hours.

Previous Glitches

It’s not the first Carnival Cruise Line glitch in recent months. In January 2022, the cruise line sent out the health assessment reminder email to guests for cruises they had already completed. The assessment is a requirement that must be completed within 72 hours before departure.

Carnival Protocols

At the time, Heald said, “Good evening, it looks like we have quite a few of you receiving requests for health assessments to be completed for cruises that have already taken place. I do apologise, please disregard these, there’s obviously some kind of computer glitch and we are now well aware of it and the beard’s are going to take care of this as quickly as possible. “

In October 2021, there was a glitch also related to email communications. The cruise line sent out an urgent notice for guests to complete the mandatory health assessment. However, the communication was sent earlier than needed, confusing Carnival guests. It led to guests logging into their booking details to find out what was going on. There was also an even earlier glitch for the same reason in July 2021.