Carnival Cruise Line Starts Providing Complimentary KN95 Masks to Guests

Carnival Cruise Line has started to offer guests complimentary KN95 masks to be worn inside the vessel. These masks are an upgrade of the standard surgical masks and cloth masks that have been the standard during the pandemic.

Recently, several cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, have started implementing strict mask mandates on their ships to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Carnival Provides Complimentary KN95 Masks

Carnival Cruise Line has started providing guests with complimentary KN95 masks at the start of the cruise to use onboard. The cabin stewards have started leaving the face masks in cabins. These masks offer better protection for the user and those in their environment than the traditional cloth masks.

With cruise lines mandating masks in nearly all environments on the vessels, and Omicron has proven to be a genuine concern, the move from Carnival is undoubtedly understandable. It will, hopefully, help with managing caseloads onboard its vessels.

N95 Mask (Image Credit: Health Care Vector Life / Shutterstock)

Carnival said the following: “As advised by health experts, we are recommending guests use higher-grade masks indoors (such as surgical or KN95) that have two or more layers, completely cover the nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of the face, and have a nose wire. We recommend you change your mask every 3-4 days or when soiled or difficult to breathe through.”

“As part of our enhanced protocols, guests are required to wear masks indoors at all times, except when in their staterooms or are actively eating or drinking. If you need replacement masks, please ask your stateroom attendant or visit our guest services desk.”

According to the CDC, the KN95 masks offer similar protection to N95 masks. However, users are reminded by the CDC to check for several factors when using the KN95 masks. The masks should seal tightly around your face; they should not be used if they have vents or other openings or when it is hard to breathe while wearing them. Users should also check for markings that confirm the masks have been quality checked.

What is Carnival’s Mask Policy?

Carnival Cruise Line implemented a new mask policy last month for all vessels currently operating. The current policy is in place through January 31, 2022, and dictates that all guests, ages two and older, must wear a mask at all times when inside the vessel. The only exceptions are when guests are in their stateroom or actively eating or drinking.

During gatherings outside, a mask is mandatory when physical distancing cannot be maintained in large groups. Guests should also wear masks while embarking and leaving the vessel, including during ports of call.

Carnival Cruise Line Mask Policy

This policy is valid through January. From February 1, 2022, through March 30, 2022, a new policy will come into effect, which states:

“We strongly encourage all guests to wear face masks in all indoor public areas, particularly unvaccinated guests, except when eating or drinking. All guests age two and older will be required to wear face masks in elevators and designated indoor entertainment venues, all retail shops, in the casino, and at any indoor activity with children under 12 years.“

“Guests will be required to wear face masks before being seated in our main dining rooms and the Lido Buffet area, and in other designated areas where signs are posted, such as in the gym unless exercising on cardio equipment.“

It seems then that the mask mandate in place at this moment is temporary, and this will shift to the new protocols on February 1. However, as we’ve seen multiple times in the last two years, protocols and measures can and will change rapidly as situations remain fluid worldwide. For now, guests don’t need to worry that they will not have good-quality masks during their cruise.