Carnival Cruise Line Sponsors a Bahamas Back-to-School Event

In partnership with The Leading Ladies Project, Carnival Cruise Line sponsored a back-to-school event, supporting Nassau high school girls by providing supplies such as backpacks and art supplies.

Miss Universe Bahamas, Chantel O’Brian, joined the line in fostering the education and empowerment for young women in the Bahamas during this special event.

The past weekend Carnival Cruise Line and The Leading Ladies Project partnered for a special back-to-school event that provided school supplies like backpacks, folders, and art supplies to incoming students.

In celebration of the event, a group of Bahamian high school girls from the Nassau area were surprised with tablets to use for the upcoming school year, helping them fulfill their educational dreams.

The president of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy, stated, “Carnival has maintained a strong commitment to the Bahamian community for five decades, and we are proud to help the next generation of leaders in their education journey.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“Back-to-school expenses can be a prohibitive cost for some, and we are grateful to play a part in easing the burden for deserving families as the new school year approaches. We thank The Leading Ladies Project for hosting this event and for their ongoing efforts to inspire Bahamian girls,” she added.

This special event was held at the Fusion Superplex in Nassau and honored the cofounder of The Leading Ladies Project, Miss Universe Bahamas Chantel O’Brian. The Leading Ladies Project was founded in 2017 to support empowerment and education for young woman.

The “Spirit of Carnival Award” recipient during the 2021 Miss Universe pageant, Miss O’Brian, shared words of encouragement at the event in preparation for the upcoming school year. The Spirit of Carnival Award is presented to individuals who embody the cruise line’s values of fun, friendship, diversity, and inclusion.

Carnival Cruise Line gifted Chantel a certificate for a free cruise and honored her with a special golden funnel in congratulations as the recipient of the noteworthy award.

Carnival’s New Port on Grand Bahama Island

Since Carnival began operation fifty years ago, the Bahamas have been an essential part of the line’s growth. The line’s private island Half Moon Cay is located midway between the islands of Eleuthera and Cat Island in the Bahamas, about 100 miles (160km) southeast of the Bahamian capital, Nassau.

Currently, guests visiting the 2,400-acre island, Half Moon Cay, must be ferried to and from the cay using tenders, taking about 20 minutes, but plans for a new port and pier area are already in the works.

Photo Credit: Lisa Davis/BIS

In cooperation with the Grand Bahamas Port Authority and the Government of the Bahamas, Carnival Cruise Line has broken ground on its new cruise port in Grand Bahama Island this past May.

The new cruise port will allow Grand Bahama to welcome guests from Carnival’s larger ships. It is expected to open in late 2024 on the south side of the island, with the ability to hold up to two Excel-class ships.

Carnival’s new port is an investment of $200 million that is set to feature one mile of white-sand beach, an interior pool feature, a nature reserve, and additional off-ship dining opportunities.

On July 28-29, Carnival Cruise Line hosted more than 500 local business representatives and residents of Grand Bahama Island for a series of sessions about the port development project.

The port facility will support as many as 1,000 local jobs through its construction and operational phases once it begins to welcome ships to its pier.