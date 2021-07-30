Carnival Cruise Line Showcases New Mardi Gras for the First Time

A lot of focus has been on Carnival Cruise LIne’s new Mardi Gras cruise ship, especially her first revenue sailing, which is departing tomorrow. However, the day before is when the cruise line showcased the vessel for the first time for more than 400 people.

Mardi Gras Welcomes First Visitors On board

July 30th was an important day for Carnival Cruise Line as the newest ship in the fleet welcomed visitors on board for the first time. It was a day full of events and wow’s as travel advisors and the media got to experience the new Mardi Gras, Carnival’s most advanced ship ever.

Carnival Mardi Gras Preview Event (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

What Carnival called the “Sip & Sea” preview allowed guests to explorer the vessel, including a look at the different staterooms, entertainment venues, and dining. One of the highlights is BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, and the first rides took place. The ride offers a thrill around the ship’s open deck, including the iconic red, white and blue funnel.

BOLT Roller Coaster (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

“Today’s event was five years in the making and it was simply amazing watching everyone enjoy all that this game-changing ship has to offer – live and in-person!” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Tomorrow is going to be even more exciting as it will be our honor to welcome our first guests on this highly anticipated ship. Our crew is the best in the business, and they are more than ready to provide our guests with the vacation of a lifetime.”

Carnival Mardi Gras Preview Event (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

It was busy on board with the opening ceremony of new venues, including Rudi’s Seagrill developed by celebrated chef Rudi Sodamin and the Heroes Tribute Bar with representatives from the military families support organization Operation Homefront.

Heroes Tribute Bar (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Guests could enjoy samples from all the vast array of dining venues, including the first Big Chicken by Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, Emeril’s Bistro 1396, the first shipboard restaurant created by famed New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse, and a new international street food venue called Street Eats. Also onboard is the new RedFrog Tiki Bar and many more.

(Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The preview took place with the Mardi Gras docked at the new Port Canaveral Terminal 3 facility. The ship will depart on Saturday on its first revenue sailing. It will be the first time actual paying passengers will truly experience the vessel and spend a full week on board.

We’ve been counting down the Mardi Gras this week so you can learn more about what she has on offer:

The first sailing will include calls to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and Nassau in the Bahamas. There will also be three full days at sea. The LNG-powered cruise ship was originally set to debut on August 31, 2020, but now finally, after multiple delays, she can bring the fun to thousands of guests every week.