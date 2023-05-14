Carnival Cruise Line Sets Sail for Biggest Ever Season in Virginia

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Magic has arrived in Norfolk to set sail on what will be the cruise line’s biggest-ever season from the Virginia homeport.

The Dream-class ship is homeporting in Norfolk through late October, offering a variety of Caribbean, Bahamas, and Bermuda sailings to bring amazing cruise vacations to the Old Dominion.

Carnival Magic Repositions to Norfolk

Carnival Magic arrived in Norfolk without guests, having quietly repositioned after her last seasonal sailing from Port Canaveral ended on May 12. The ship then left Port Canaveral to sail north along the Atlantic coast, moving to her new homeport – Norfolk, Virginia.

Setting sail on Sunday, May 14, the ship has now departed on its first sailing from what will be the longest-ever Carnival cruise season from Virginia.

This first cruise is a 6-night sailing to The Bahamas, visiting Nassau, Bimini, and Freeport, while also providing guests with a day at sea to begin the cruise and another to end the cruise, ideal for experiencing all the ship has to offer.

Carnival Magic, Norfolk, Virginia (Photo Credit: Nauticus)

“It’s wonderful to be back in Norfolk, our home for this extended season over the next five months,” said Carnival Magic Captain Bruno Palomba. “All of our Carnival Magic team members are looking forward to welcoming guests on board and ensuring they have a great vacation.”

This first itinerary is just one of several cruise vacation options the ship will offer from Norfolk through the next five months.

Itineraries range from 4- to 10-nights, with a variety of destinations. Shorter sailings are typically to The Bahamas or to Bermuda, while longer cruises are offered for Eastern Caribbean itineraries as well as one special Canada/New England cruise during the peak fall season, departing on October 14, 2023.

Depending on the itinerary and sailing date, Carnival Magic will take Virginia cruisers to such amazing destinations as Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Grant Turk in the Turks and Caicos, and more.

Of special interest is the June 14, 2023 departure, which is the ship’s only 10-night sailing from Norfolk. This longer sailing will visit five different ports of call, including St. Thomas and St. Maarten, as well as give guests four total days at sea.

Select itineraries will also visit Half Moon Cay, Carnival Cruise Line’s private island destination in The Bahamas.

In total, Carnival Cruise Line expects to welcome 100,000 guests through Norfolk this year when Carnival Magic‘s 26 sailings are finished on October 27, 2023.

Enjoying Carnival Magic

Carnival Magic debuted in 2011 and is 130,000 gross tons. The ship features 1,845 staterooms in varied categories, and can welcome 3,690 guests based on double occupancy or up to 4,724 passengers when fully booked with all berths filled.

Onboard, guests can enjoy many popular features, including a variety of large and small lounges for different entertainment and live music, the Carnival Waterworks water park and SplashZone, and SportSquare with a ropes course, 9-hole mini-golf course, ping pong tables, and multi-purpose team court for volleyball, basketball, and soccer.

Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock

For guests who want to relax on their Carnival Magic cruise, the 22,700-square-foot Could 9 Spa offers a wide variety of wellness options, massages, other pampering treatments, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Guests can also relax at the Serenity adults-only retreat, or enjoy a peaceful walk along the ship’s outdoor wraparound promenade.

To stay fueled up for all sorts of adventures, Carnival Magic features the Carnival Deli, Pizzeria, Mongolian Wok, and many more delicious options, including the Prime steakhouse, a sushi bar, and the Cucina del Capitano Italian restaurant.

Nearly 1,400 international crew members are onboard to ensure every guest has a fabulous and magical time, no matter where or when they may be sailing.

After the next few months in Virginia, Carnival Magic will return to Florida in late October, homeporting from Miami at least through April 2025. Additional ships to homeport from Norfolk have not yet been announced, but Carnival Cruise Line is committed to offering new sailings from Virginia in the future.