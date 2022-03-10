Carnival Cruise Line Rolls Out Digital Health App Across Entire US Fleet

After widespread testing onboard Mardi Gras and other ships, and a variety of homeports, Carnival Cruise Line has rolled out the VeriFLY by Daon secure digital health app for all ships in all of its U.S. homeports. The cruise line is now the largest cruise company to use the system.

Guests who use the VeriFLY app can expect the time to complete the health assessment process during embarkation to be cut in half. The app verifies that the pre-cruise test matches the ship’s and homeport’s requirements and displays a simple pass or fail message.

VeriFLY Rolled Out In All US Homeports

In an effort to make the health screening before the cruise a lot simpler and quicker, Carnival Cruise line has now rolled out VeriFLY for all sailings from all US homeports. Guests aboard the January 22 sailing of Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral were the first to use the VeriFLY app, which proved to be a great success.

“VeriFLY helps our guests easily and securely complete pre-embarkation tasks right from their smartphone. Guests can save time at the port and get on board faster by completing the process via VeriFLY,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “The faster we can make the terminal check-in process, the faster our guests can get to the fun on board.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The time taken to complete the entire health assessment process, including checking test results, verifying health questionnaires, and verifying personal details, will be cut in half using the app.

The use of the app has already proven popular with guests on recent sailings that have used the new streamlined process. In January, 85% of the 2,000 guests downloaded and used the app on the first test.

“We were very pleased to hear about the success of the VeriFLY app used in the pilot stage with Carnival Cruise Line and are now excited to see the full deployment of VeriFLY fleetwide for all ships in all of its U.S. homeports,” said Daon CEO Tom Grissen.

How Does VeriFLY Work?

Available from both the Google Play store and the Apple App store, guests first set up a secure profile from their mobile device. The app will then prompt the trip details such as the cruise, any flight information, proof of vaccination, and a negative COVID-19 test.

The app verifies the data that has been entered with the requirements for the destination and the cruise. Once the pass message is displayed on the screen, the guests know they are all set for their voyage. If not, it allows time for adjustments before arriving at the embarkation port.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Daon, the company behind the health app, has been working with sensitive information for many years now, developing solutions for digital banking, insurance, border security, and other clients.

“Carnival has long been recognized as a leader in leisure travel, providing their guests with an outstanding vacation experience,” said Grissen. “Daon is pleased to be able to assist Carnival with our VeriFLY digital wallet so that they can continue to provide a seamless travel journey for their guests.”

As the app is accepted at airports and cruise terminals, it will help speed up the check-in and document verification process at the airport before departure and the check-in procedure in the cruise terminal. The app also provides guests with reminders when the travel window is coming to a close.

As travel requirements have become reasonably standardized worldwide, apps such as VeriFLY have shown to be increasingly valuable in the daily life of travelers. They certainly help to speed up the check-in process before a cruise, which many guests will welcome.