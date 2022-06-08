Carnival Cruise Line Reveals The Gateway Zone On Its New Excel-Class Ship

Carnival Cruise Line reveals the final themed zone that will be featured onboard the new Carnival Celebration cruise ship, the second Excel-class in the fleet and sister to Mardi Gras. The cruise line has already detailed five zones, but now the sixth and final one named “The Gateway” has been revealed.

Carnival Celebration’s The Gateway Zone

The cruise line has detailed The Gateway themed zone that will be featured onboard the new Carnival Celebration cruise ship. The zone is located where the French Quater would be located, as on the sister ship Mardi Gras.

Included in The Gateway will be the new Latitudes Bar, which is inspired by the old bars at airport departure lounges. The bar will have a large split-flap sign above that will measure 16 feet wide, and the first-ever at sea created by Oat Foundry.

Carnival Celebration Debuts This November

The second Excel-class cruise ship will debut this November at the cruise line’s newly upgraded Terminal F at PortMiami in Florida. However, there will be a transatlantic maiden voyage departing Southampton, UK on November 6. This will be a 14-night sailing that will end in Miami on November 20.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Once Carnival Celebration is in Miami, she will operate five-, six-, seven- and eight-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The ship is currently in the final stages of construction and once complete will be 182,800 gross tons, making her the largest ship in the fleet. There will also be a passenger capacity of 5,374 at double occupancy and 1,735 international crew members.