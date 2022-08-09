Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Senior Officers for New Ship

Just a few months before she sets sail on her maiden voyage, Carnival Cruise Line announced who will be the Captain, Chief Engineer, and Hotel Director responsible for the successful launch of Carnival Celebration.

Sailing from the upgraded Terminal F at PortMiami, Carnival Celebration will join sister Mardi Gras as the second Carnival ship in the fleet powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Carnival Celebration will offer year-round, seven-day Caribbean sailings beginning with its inaugural cruise from Miami on Nov. 21.

Senior Officers For Carnival Celebration Revealed

Sailing from Terminal F at PortMiami in November this year, Carnival Celebration is the most anticipated cruise ship to launch this year. Packed with innovation, the ship will be the culmination of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

As anyone who has cruised knows, the success of the daily operations of a cruise depends largely on the crew and senior officers onboard. That’s why Carnival Cruise Line has appointed a hugely experienced team of officers to bring Carnival Celebration into service.

Captain Vincenzo Alcaras, Chief Engineer Fabien Gervaise, and Hotel Director Pierre Camilleri will lead the 1,700 crew members on the new ship. The three are already at the shipyard in Finland, getting familiar with the new vessel.

Carnival President Christine Duffy: “We’re proud to assemble this team of talented and knowledgeable maritime professionals to lead a dedicated crew on our next innovative Excel-class ship, Carnival Celebration. We can’t wait to welcome guests to vacation with all this ship has to offer, and this team will ensure a great onboard experience for our guests,”

Who are Carnival Celebration’s Senior Officers?

Captain Vincenzo Alcaras has been with Carnival Cruise Line for many years already. Once Carnival Celebration sets sail, the experienced mariner will also celebrate his 26th anniversary with the Miami-based cruise line.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Captain Alcaras started his career with Carnival in 1996, even working onboard the MS Celebration as a second officer. His first tour as Captain was onboard Carnival Miracle in 2006, and he has been responsible for the launch of Carnival Breeze and Carnival Celebration’s Excel-class sistership Mardi Gras.

Read Also: How to Become a Cruise Ship Captain

“I have a strong connection with Carnival Celebration, like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep,” said Alcaras. “There’s nothing like standing at the edge of the ocean, seeing its vastness on the horizon, and doing so will be all the more special for me from this ship as it holds a special piece of my own personal history with Carnival Cruise Line.”

French Chief Engineer Fabien Gervaise has been with Carnival Cruise Line for 22 years. His first contract onboard a Carnival ship came in 2000, working as a third engineer onboard Carnival Paradise. His first stint as Chief engineer came in 2013, onboard Carnival Breeze.

Malta-born and raised Hotel Director Pierre Camilleri has been with Carnival Cruise line for 18 years. After working in several land-based properties worldwide, including in Asia, Europe, and Malta, he joined Carnival Cruise Line in 2004.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Since then, he has served as hotel director on several Carnival ships and was part of the inaugural teams for Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, and Mardi Gras.

Earlier this year, Carnival also announced the Cruise Director for its newest vessel, Lee Mason. At the same time, Calvyn Martens will head up the production cast, musicians, and other performers as Entertainment Director.

Inaugural Voyages For Carnival Celebration

Carnival Celebration’s first voyage will be a 14-day Carnival Transatlantic Journey sailing from Southampton, England. She will arrive in the United States on November 20.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

During the transatlantic journey, the 183,900 gross tons cruise ship will make stops in La Coruna and Vigo, Spain; Funchal, Madeira, Portugal; and Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.

From her home in Miami, Carnival Celebration will sail on Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises ranging in length between five- and eight nights.

Her first voyage out of PortMiami, sailing on November 21, will be a six-night Eastern Caribbean cruise calling to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, and Nassau, Bahamas.