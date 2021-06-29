Carnival Cruise Line Reveals New Two-In-One Dining Venue on Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed a new two-in-one dining concept that will debut on the Mardi Gras cruise ship. The venue will expand the offerings on board with Chinese and Mexican cuisines.

Chibang! Revealed on Carnival’s Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line’s largest and most advanced cruise ship ever will feature a new dining venue named Chibang! The first in the fleet venues will be a two-in-one concept with Chinese and Mexican dishes. Chibang! is named after the Mandarin word for wing and there will be two different menus available.

The venue will be mixed between both cultures with deep red and green decor along with some hints of gold. There will be floor-to-ceiling windows to give stunting sea views while guests tuck into their dishes including Singapore Chili Shrimp, Slow-Braised Pork Belly, and Kung Pao Chicken to Carnitas Tacos, Pollo en Mole and Pescado Frito.

The new venue will offer complimentary breakfast and lunch menus along with Cucina del Capitano and Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Brewhouse

Cyrus Marfatia, Carnival’s vice president of culinary and dining, said:

“Mardi Gras is truly a game-changing ship and that, of course, includes her amazing dining options which offer our guests a broad spectrum of cuisines from around the world.”

“Mardi Gras is such an incredible ship that we wanted to offer guests a limited time opportunity to enjoy some of her new and most popular specialty restaurants at no charge.”

Photo Credit: Marc Mayntz

The Chinese and Mexican inspiration will continue with a range of beverage options, including Chibang! Margarita made with blood orange syrup, the Smokey Mezcal Negroni that’s a twist on the Italian classic, and a Green Tea Martini made with Shochu.

The cruise line has also made changes to the pricing for a limited time only. Chibang!, Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, and Cucina del Capitano will all be included in the price of the cruise.

Previously the restaurants had a reservation fee and a la carte pricing, but Carnival has decided to remove the additional fees. The Palm and Flamingo dining rooms and Lido buffet will also be free as normal. However, there will be some venues that guests will still have to pay for.

Carnival Cruise Line is currently in full return mode, with cruise operations restarting just days from now. Mardi Gras will finally begin operations out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on July 31, 2021. The ship will sail to the Caribbean on week-long itineraries. Mardi Gras is the first in the fleet to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).