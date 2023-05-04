Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Most-Ordered Margarita Drinks

As the world celebrates Cinco de Mayo, Carnival Cruise Line joins the festivities by showcasing the most popular Margaritas from its Mexican-inspired BlueIguana Tequila Bar.

With Cinco de Mayo celebrations more popular than ever, over 15,000 Margaritas are expected to be served onboard Carnival Cruise ships today.

Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo, held annually on May 5, commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it’s not a federal holiday in Mexico, it has grown in popularity, especially in the United States, as a day to celebrate Mexican culture, heritage, and cuisine.

Of course, Carnival Cruise Line cannot stay behind on the celebrations with a bar such as the BlueIguana Tequila Bar and the adjacent BlueIguana Cantina onboard its ships. That’s why the cruise line revealed the Top 5 of its best-selling Margaritas today, including recipes.

Carnival Cruise Line Margarita Drinks

This way, guests can enjoy a Carnival Margarita while celebrating Cinco de Mayo at home. At the same time, the cruise line expects to serve more than 15,000 Margaritas onboard the ships this May 5. The top five Margaritas onboard the Carnival Cruise Line ships are:

Blue’s Patron Margarita: The most popular margarita at BlueIguana Tequila Bar, the Blue Patron Margarita signature cocktail features Patrón Silver Tequila, triple sec, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice.

A tropical twist on the classic margarita, the Mango Margarita mixes 1800 Silver Tequila, J.F. Haden's Mango Liqueur, citrus, simple syrup, and pineapple juice.

This potent yet refreshing cocktail includes Tromba Blanco Tequila, Bacardi Rum, Bombay Original Gin, Skyy Vodka, citrus, pineapple, and a touch of soda.

A unique take on the margarita, the Bite of Iguana combines Tromba Blanco Tequila, peach schnapps, Skyy Vodka, orange juice, citrus, and Sierra Mist.

Last but not least, the Green Iguana is a fascinating green concoction made with 1800 Silver Tequila and Midori, blending flavors of coconut, pineapple juice, and citrus.

The Mexican-themed BlueIguana Tequila Bar offers drinks that complement food offerings at the nearby BlueIguana Cantina. The casual and lively atmosphere of the bar and restaurant, specializing in tequila, Mexican cuisine, and other popular items, makes it a favorite spot for guests to unwind and enjoy themselves while on the Lido deck.

New Beverage Options

Carnival Cruise Line has also recently announced the release of a new line of non-alcoholic cocktails in partnership with Lyre’s.

The new range of non-alcoholic cocktails is based on seven popular Alchemy Bar cocktails, including the Martini Seduction, Spicy Chipotle Pineapple Martini, The Remedy, Hearts of Fire, Restorative Basil Drop, The Perfect Storm, and Cucumber Sunrise.

Alchemy Bar, a key feature on Carnival cruise ships, is known for its personalized experience, allowing guests to interact with bartenders and witness the creation of bespoke cocktails. With a diverse selection of premium cocktails made from fresh ingredients by skilled mixologists, Alchemy Bar is a must-visit destination for cocktail enthusiasts.

Bluelguana Tequila Bar and Alchemy are featured on most of the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, including the newest ships, Carnival Celebration, and Mardi Gras. The BlueIguana Tequila Bar can be found on the Lido deck on Deck 16, while Alchemy Bar can be located on Deck 7.