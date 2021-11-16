Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Godmother to Carnival Radiance

The godmother for Carnival Cruise Line’s newly transformed vessel has been revealed as Author, Philanthropist Dr. Lucille O’Neal. She is the mother of the cruise line’s Cheif Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal.

Carnival Radiance Godmother

The Miami-based cruise line will soon celebrate its newly transformed Carnival Radiance cruise ship at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal in California. Carnival has named Dr. Lucille O’Neal as the ship’s godmother, and she will officially name the newly transformed cruise ship on December 13, 2021.

Lucille is an author and philanthropist, and the mother to Carnival Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal. While onboard the Carnival ship for the invitation-only naming ceremony, they will also officially open the Big Chicken restaurant, a new dining venue first introduced on Mardi Gras and featuring dishes based on Shaquille’s family’s recipes.

Dr. Lucille O’Neal, Carnival Radiance Godmother (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

“When Shaquille was named Chief Fun Officer a couple of years ago, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be named godmother of a cruise ship!” said Lucille. “To think that my name will be forever associated with Carnival Radiance and that I’m joining other esteemed women who have served as a Carnival godmother is truly an honor.”

Also Read: Carnival Radiance Completes Transformation and Sails Seven-Week Journey to California

Lucille spends a lot of her time helping others. She is involved in many charitable organizations, including serving on the Orlando Ovarian Center Alliance board and president and co-founder of the Mothers of Professional Basketball Players.

She also established the Odessa Chambliss Center for Health Equity, The author of the inspirational biography, “Walk Like You Have Somewhere to Go,” and has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Bethune Cookman University (BCU).

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

“Lucille’s longstanding commitment to caring for others is a reflection of what we look for in a Godmother and as the mother of our amazing Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O’Neal, we also know she’s got some fun in her DNA so she’s the perfect choice for godmother of this beautiful ship,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Radiance Prepares for First Guests

Carnival Radiance was previously named Carnival Victory before a vast $200 million dry dock transformation in 2021. The vessel is now the third-Sunshine class and is pretty much like a brand new cruise ship.

There are tons of new features and enhancements onboard, including Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse from Guy Fieri, the Big Chicken restaurant mentioned above, the Heroes Tribute Bar, Cucina del Capitano, Bonsai Sushi, and more. The interior has a fresh new look, and those guests who experience the ship under the old name will think they are on a different ship!

Photo Credit: PTZtv (portmiamiwebcam.com)

The vessel has been busy heading towards her new homeport in Long Beach. Just recently, Carnival Radiance arrived in Miami for the first time and, following that call, made a transit through the Panama Canal. Carnival Radiance has already arrived home to prepare for guest operations.

The ship will sail three-day cruises to Ensenada and four-day cruises that include Ensenada and Catalina Island. She will become the 17th ship in the fleet to resume operations since suspensions started in March 2020. Carnival Radiance has been on hold in Cadiz, Spain, with some of that time being transformed in what is one of the longest dry docks ever.

Carnival Radiance is 101,509 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,984 at double occupancy and 1,108 international crew members.