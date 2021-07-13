Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Cruise Directors for Ships Restarting in August

Carnival Cruise Line reveals the cruise director line-up for ships that are restarting operations in August. Knowing which cruise director is on board can make a huge difference in the experience, and many guests have their favorites. We now know who will be on three ships resuming in August.

Cruise Director Scheduled for August

With August fast approaching, it’s important to let guests know which cruise directors will be on board. The cruise line has announced cruise directors for three ships out of three different homeports and a change for Mardi Gras due to a new arrival!

Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line, said:

“We are back – and the fun is back – bigger and better than ever, and who better to lead the charge in that fun than our wonderful cruise directors.”

“As we continue to expand our guest operations and welcome guests back on board, it is so special and exciting to also bring our cruise directors back and to finally give our guests the amazing vacation experiences they know and love.”

Also Read: Which Carnival Cruise Ships Have Resumed Operations?

Carnival already announced that Mike pack would be the cruise director for Mardi Gras. For the first series of sailings, Chris Williams will be taking control as Pack and his wife Emma Nixon, a former Carnival cruise director, have welcomed a new baby. This will allow them to spend some time with their newborn.

Mike Pack posted the following:

“We have some big news. Our ‘Pack’ has grown! We have welcomed into the world our beautiful daughter Imogen Joy Pack. We are so in love & feel proud to be her mummy and daddy – Barkley is the best big brother! I really appreciate Carnival for arranging for me to come home for this special time in our lives. I’m now enjoying my time with our family and soaking in every moment before heading to the Mardi Gras. Lots of love from the Packs.”

Gary Blair will be on board when Carnival Magic resumes out of Port Canaveral. Felipe Couto will be heading the fun abord Carnival Sunrise out of Miami, and Lee Mason will be the cruise director of the much-anticipated return of Carnival Panorama from Long Beach.

This news follows the schedule for ships that are resuming through July. Kyndall Magyar is on board the Carnival Vista out of Galveston, Jonathan “Cookie” Adams is bringing the fun back on board Carnival Breeze in just a couple of days, Chris Salazar is the cruise director for Carnival Horizon, and Jen Baxter will be on board Carnival Miracle out of Seattle.