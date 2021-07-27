Carnival Cruise Line Returns to Progreso After 16 Month Absence

Carnival Cruise Line returned to the Port of Progreso in Mexico for the first time in more than 16 months due to the suspension of cruise operations and the global pandemic. Carnival Breeze had the honor of being the first in the fleet to make a call on Monday, July 26.

Carnival Breeze Makes Call in Progreso

As part of her five-day Western Caribbean itinerary, the Carnival cruise ship became the first not just in the fleet but also in the industry to return to Puerto Progresso in Yucatan, Mexico. The ship arrived at approximately 7:00 AM on Monday with 2,825 passengers on board and 1,367 crew members.

Also Read: First Carnival Cruise Ship Completes Inaugural Call in Bimini

It’s a major step forward for the local economy, which has not received any cruise visitors for more than 16 months. With Carnival Breeze, it marks a return, and the ship will make further calls to the port as part of future itineraries.

The cruise line is sailing with at least 955 guests fully vaccinated, and the local vendors are following the health guidelines to keep locals and cruise visitors protected. The “Friends of Health” personnel were at the pier helping everyone from the ship regarding the health protocols in place.

Carnival Breeze Docked in Progreso (Photo Credit: SEFOTUR)

The Yucatan ministry of Tourism (SEFOTUR) posted: “This morning, the Carnival Breeze Cruise ship of Carnival Cruise Line arrived at the Port of Progreso, with 2,825 passengers and 1,367 crew. After more than 16 months without cruiser arrivals to the state and with all health protocols, the operation of Cruceros is reactivated in Yucatán, boosting the economy, generating jobs for the Yucatecos, and consolidating Progreso as an attractive destination for tourism.”

Unvaccinated guests enjoyed “bubble” tours which can only be booked through the cruise line. For the vaccinated guests, there is more choice to enjoy the surrounding area in small groups but still making sure local guidelines are followed.

Carnival Breeze was the third ship in the fleet to restart operations when she first departed the Port of Galveston on July 17, 2021. For the current sailing, which included the return to Progreso, the ship departed Galveston on July 24 and is also make a call in Cozumel, Mexico today before a final day at sea and then returning to her homeport on July 29.

So far, three ships have returned to service and sailing in the Caribbean, with Carnival Miracle becoming the fourth to restart on July 27 out of Seattle, Washington.