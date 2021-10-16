Carnival Cruise Line Returns to Private Destination in the Bahamas

Carnival Magic becomes the first cruise ship to return to the private destination of Princess Cays in the Bahamas. The vessel has already been sailing since restarting operations in early August 2021.

Carnival Magic Visits Princess Cays

The cruise line has returned to Princess Cays in the Bahamas with the Carnival Magic cruise ship on October 13. This is the first vessel to visit the destination since operations were firsts suspended in March 2020.

“We are delighted to return to the private Bahamian destination of Princess Cays and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty and charm of the island while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Photo Credit: byvalet / Shutterstock.com

Carnival Magic made the call during its six-day Eastern Caribbean cruise, which departed Port Canaveral in Florida on October 11. The itinerary includes calls in Nassau and Amber Cove and is scheduled to arrive back home on October 17. The voyage also includes two full days at sea.

Princess Cays is a private destination located in the south of Eleuthera island in the Bahamas. Many class it as a private island as it’s basically just for cruise visitors from Carnival-owned cruise ships that call there.

Princess Cruises is the leading cruise line that operates to the destination but sister line Carnival Cruise Line also includes it on several itineraries. Half Moon Cay, mainly for Holland America Line, is another private destination used by Carnival Cruise Line.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Magic restarted operations on August 7 and was the sixth ship in the fleet to do so. There are two additional Carnival ships currently sailing from Port Canaveral, including Mardi Gras and Carnival Elation. Carnival Freedom will begin cruises from the port in February 20211.

The ship was also the first vessel to feature the new red, white and blue livery during a dry dock, which is rolling out across all Carnival ships.

The Dream-class vessel is 130,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 4,724 along with 1,367 international crew members.