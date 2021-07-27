Carnival Cruise Line Restarts Sailings to Alaska With Carnival Miracle

Carnival Cruise Line resumes operations to Alaska for the first time since suspensions first started in Spring 2020. Carnival Miracle becomes the fourth ship in the fleet to restart and the first to resume out of Seattle.

Carnival Miracle Resuming to Alaska

The Spirit-class vessel is currently docked at Pier 91 and is preparing to set sail later today with a departure time of 4:00 PM. She will become the first in the fleet to resume sailings in Alaska and out of Seattle, Washington. Carnival Miracle will kick start her sailings with a seven-day voyage that includes a call in Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan, along with the stunning views of Tracy Arm Fjord.

Carnival Miracle Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

“We are delighted to resume our Alaska sailings and offer guests an opportunity to experience all the beauty of the Alaskan coast while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The cruise line held a “Back to Fun” ribbon-cutting ceremony in the terminal to begin welcoming guests onboard. The ceremony was attended by port and cruise line personnel, including Carnival Miracle’s Cruise Director Jen Baxter and Captain Vito Giacalone.

Carnival Miracle Crew (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line has been allowed to resume operations thanks to the hard work by Senator Lisa Murkowski, Senator Dan Sullivan, and Representative Don Young for pushing to reopen Alaska. The state has been heavily impacted due to the absence of cruise tourism but with President Biden signing the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, it allows cruise ships to temporarily avoid the need to call to a foreign port such as Canada when departing from the U.S.

Duffy added: “The restart of cruising in Alaska has such a dramatic, wide-reaching impact on the state and on behalf of Carnival I would like to personally thank our partners at the Port of Seattle, and Senator Lisa Murkowski, Senator Dan Sullivan, and Representative Don Young for their tremendous efforts in making our resumption of service a reality. Likewise, thank you to Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell and the entire Washington state congressional delegation for working so closely with the Alaska delegation and demonstrating first-hand that promoting travel and tourism is truly a bipartisan issue.”

Also Read: Which Carnival Cruise Ships Have Resumed Operations?

Carnival Miracle is the fourth ship in the fleet to resume cruises. It Follows Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze sailing out of the Port of Galveston and Carnival Horizon out of PortMiami. Mardi Gras will begin cruises on July 31 out of Port Canaveral, Florida. More vessels will resume through August, September, and October.