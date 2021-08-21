Carnival Cruise Line Restarts Operations From Long Beach, California

Carnival Cruise Line restarts operations with the Carnival Panorama cruise ship out of Long Beach. The ship also becomes the first to resume sailings out of California for the first time since suspensions started in March 2020.

Carnival Panorama Resumes Sailings from California

The Carnival cruise ship has restarted operations out of the Long Beach cruise terminal in California. It’s been a long 17-month wait for the cruise to bring back the fun out of California, but finally, the day is here as Carnival Panorama becomes the eighth ship in the fleet to resume operations.

Carnival Cruise Line held a “Back to Fun” ribbon-cutting ceremony in the terminal to mark the major step forward. The event was attended by Carnival President Christine Duffy and Carnival Panorama Captain Luca Lazzarino.

Back to Fun Ribbon-Cutting at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

“Carnival is the leader in West Coast cruising, and we’re thrilled that Carnival Panorama is resuming service as the first cruise ship to sail from California,” said Duffy. “We’ve implemented extensive protocols on board to keep our guests, crew and the destinations we visit safe and healthy. We want to thank our partners and local officials in Long Beach for working closely with us to restart our cruise operations from Southern California. We’re ready to show our guests the vacation of a lifetime while providing a boost to the local economy.”

The third Vista-class vessel is departing from the port on a seven-day Mexican Riviera itinerary. The departure time is around 4:30 PM local time, and the voyage includes three sea days along with Mexican ports of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and Cabo San Lucas. Carnival Panorama will return home to complete its first return voyage on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Added Captain Luca Lazzarino, “This is the moment all of us on Carnival Panorama have been so patiently waiting for – the return of our beloved guests to this beautiful ship. We are ready to welcome our guests on board – our crew members are so excited that we’re getting Back to Fun.”

Carnival Panorama Crew Members (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The Carnival cruise ship is sailing with protocols in place to keep everyone on board safe. This includes the updated requirements for fully vaccinated guests that must also show proof of a negative test result. At the moment, Carnival ships are sailing at around 70% capacity.

Carnival Cruise Line is the number one operator on the U.S. West Costa with three vessels based there. Under normal circumstances, the cruise line is sailing three- to 15-day cruises to Mexico and Hawaii from the Port of Long Beach.

Carnival Miracle, which has already restarted operations out of Seattle, Washington, and sailing Alaska cruises, will resume its short program from Long Beach in September. Once the Transformation of Carnival Radiance has been completed in Cadiz, Spain, the ship will make its Southern California debut later this year.

Carnival Panorama is one of the newest ships in the fleet and the third in the Vista-class at 133,500 gross tons. The ship has a guest capacity of 4,008 at double occupancy and first entered service in December 2019.

The next Carnival cruise ship to restart sailings will be the Carnival Glory out of New Orleans on September 5, 2021.