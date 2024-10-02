Carnival Cruise Line Responds Over Chewing Gum Onboard

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald has addressed a sticky situation for some cruise guests – gum. The issue was brought up by guests who use gum for medical purposes, but they did not get the response they might have preferred.

“Can you explain why Carnival shops have no chewing gum to purchase? We use gum while flying to avoid problems with our ears. Plus John we have both had bariatric surgery and our medical team told us that we should have three pieces a day,” the guests explained.

“We were shocked and angry that the ship does not sell gum on the ships. I was told teenagers caused too many problems and they no longer sell it. Why are we being punished for what these [teens] are doing. So many Americans chew gum for many different reasons.”

It is true that chewing gum can be a way to ease cravings as part of a dietary regimen, while some types of gum help for quitting smoking, whitening teeth, easing anxiety, freshening breath, and other reasons.

Yet it isn’t the reasons why gum is needed that may be a problem, but how to dispose of it, as Heald explained through his popular Facebook page.

“I do understand that you have medical reasons to eat gum however, let me say something if I may,” he responded. Even though we don’t sell it onboard we still find lumps of it all over the ship. On carpet, under chairs and in places that are hard to imagine just how it got there and what kind of human animal would have put it there.”

This would naturally be a cleaning challenge for crew members, particularly for sanitizing and ensuring a healthy environment for all cruise passengers. Nothing is worse than using a hand railing, reaching for a door handle, or pulling one’s chair out only to touch a nasty, squishy wodge of used gum.

“While I would never dare dispute the virtues of chewing gum being good for you,” Heald said, “I am happy – not sorry – to say that we won’t be selling it in the future.”

The guest did not clarify why they didn’t simply bring their own gum onboard the ship. The candy – or medicinal gum as the case may be – is not prohibited and travelers could easily pack whatever type of gum they prefer in their luggage or carry on bags.

Many travelers pointed out this exact flaw, noting that if they want or need gum during a cruise, they bring it along themselves.

Sticky Gum (Photo Credit: Fecundap stock)

“I chew gum because I quit smoking years ago and picked this over hard candy as a substitute. It is on my permanent packing list and I buy what I will need sometimes up to a month ahead of time as I begin packing. It is not Carnival’s fault if I forget it.”

“The biggest problem with their anger is they said they chew gum to fly. They flew to the cruise so what happened, did they only buy enough for their flight? Maybe should have packed some before they left home.”

“I do chew gum while on land I never do on he ship because there is no good place to get rid of it. I completely understand why it is not sold on the ship. If you need to chew gum they why did you not pack it?”

What Snacks Does Carnival Sell Onboard?

A wide variety of treats and sweets – other than gum – are available onboard Carnival cruise ships. Most ships have a Cherry On Top sweet shop where candies, chocolates, gummies, cookies, and more are available pre-packaged or as bulk selections.

A limited selection of snacks is also available from other gift shops, typically the where the ship’s liquor store is located. This is where I’ve bought the occasional can of Pringles or king-sized Reese’s cups (be aware that prices onboard are far higher than simply bringing your own snacks onboard!).

Travelers can also bring their own snacks onboard, but they must be in the original, sealed packaging. No homemade treats are permitted, even as well-meaning gifts for crew members, and in fact are listed on Carnival Cruise Line’s prohibited items list:

“Due to concerns for food safety and contamination prevention, any food items brought on board must be pre-packaged and unopened. Homemade items or pre-cooked foods are not allowed.”

Of course, there are tons of snacks available for free onboard, from soft-serve ice cream and frozen yogurt to fresh hot pizza, amazing smash burgers from Guy’s Burger Joint, and a wide variety of desserts from the Lido buffet.

