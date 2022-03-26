Carnival Cruise Line Reminds Guests to Claim FCC and Onboard Credit Offers

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to travel partners and impacted guests with a reminder to redeem their Future Cruise Credit (FCC) and “Enhanced Value” onboard credit offers associated with cruises canceled during the industry shutdown before the March 31 deadline. Guests have until May 20, 2022, to redeem these offers on new reservations, but the new cruises must be booked by March 31, 2022.

Offer Deadline Approaching

In an email sent to the cruise line’s travel partners and impacted guests, Carnival Cruise Line has reminded passengers of the deadline to redeem FCC vouchers and enhanced value onboard credits for new cruise reservations. While new reservations must be made by March 31, 2022, guests have until May 20 to contact the Carnival team to apply the FCC and onboard credit to the new sailing.

The email states, “If made and deposited by March 31, 2022, you have until May 20, 2022, to contact us, so our team can apply the FCC and OBC. If the selected sailing is departing in the next 90 days, please call as soon as your booking is made.”

New bookings must still be made no later than March 31 to take advantage of this offer, and the FCC and onboard credit must be applied to a cruise departing no later than September 30, 2023.

These offers were made available to guests for cruises canceled during the pandemic industry shutdown. While guests could opt for a full refund returned to their original form of payment, the “Enhanced Value Offer” was a 100% FCC plus a generous amount of onboard credit that could be applied to a future sailing.

The FCC value was based on the cruise fare paid, and did not include taxes, fees, or port expenses, which are automatically refunded. The amount of onboard credit offered varied based on the length of the canceled cruise, with $600 given to guests on cruises six days or longer, and $300 offered to guests on cruises five days or less.

Guests who have not yet selected the Enhanced Value Offer can still choose to do so, if they have not already opted for a full refund. Selections must be made no later than March 31, 2022, and new bookings must also be made by March 31 in order to qualify for the offer.

After March 31, guests will still receive the FCC, but will no longer qualify for the onboard credit.

Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock.com

Both FCCs and onboard credits can be combined with other promotional sales, but are non-transferrable and may not be used on any other cruise line operated by Carnival Corporation. The FCC cannot be used for taxes, fees, port expenses, Carnival Vacation Protection, onboard charges, or gratuities, and may only be used one time – any unused portion will be forfeited.

Similarly, guests must pay any difference in fare if the new booking is priced higher than the amount of the FCC.

Full Fleet to Return in May

This extension comes as Carnival Cruise Line has resumed sailing with all but one ship. Only Carnival Splendor is yet to restart operations, but is due to set sail with guests for the first time in more than two years in May.

The Concordia-class ship (the only one of its class in the Fun Ship fleet) will restart from Seattle, Washington on May 2, with an 8-day roundtrip itinerary visiting Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, and other amazing destinations in Alaska. After that voyage, the ship will offer 7-day Alaskan cruises through August.

With 22 ships already sailing, Carnival Splendor due to return in just a few weeks, and Carnival Celebration scheduled to debut in November, guests have plenty of great options to book their next Fun Ship cruise and take advantage of whatever FCCs and onboard credits they have accumulated.