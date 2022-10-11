Carnival Cruise Line Remains Cautious for Specific Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line has updated its protocols for Bermuda cruises. The cruise destination recently detailed the removal of all entry requirements from October 25, which affects two Carnival Cruise Line ships that have calls scheduled to the island.

While testing will no longer be required for vaccinated guests, the cruise line is holding on to the testing requirements for unvaccinated guests. Even though these are not needed to enter, according to the criteria in place in Bermuda.

Bermuda will no longer require incoming cruise ship passengers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country, starting October 25. While this is undoubtedly good news for those sailing to Bermuda, it does not mean cruise lines will follow these procedures.

This became clear as the Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald clarified the protocols that will be in place for cruises calling to Bermuda in the coming weeks. These include voyages onboard Carnival Magic and Carnival Spirit.

In a letter sent to guests booked on cruises to Bermuda, Carnival clarifies the new Bermuda protocols. However, the cruise line will still need unvaccinated guests and those unable to show proof of vaccination to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken at least three days before sailing.

Unvaccinated guests and those without proof of vaccination aged 12 years old and up will also need proof of health travel insurance, including COVID-19 coverage. On top of that, all guests will need to pay the 40 dollars for Bermuda’s Travel Authorization to be able to enter the country.

Push to Drop the Port of Call

According to Heald, there has been some backlash from guests sailing onboard Carnival Pride in particular, who wonder why Carnival is sailing to Bermuda if the protocols are as strict as they are with the $40 Travel Authorization.

John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador: “I really do understand, but I think for those of you that are on the transatlantic on Carnival Pride that after 5 days at sea you will enjoy some pier time and indeed enjoy beautiful Bermuda. I know there is one group of 100 or so people that are petitioning me to speak with the beards and cancel Bermuda, but that is not going to happen.”

“So we do still have to comply with the wishes of the Bermuda government and pay the $40 to them for going there. I’ve received a lot of posts about this saying that they wish we would drop the port.”

While it may seem strange that guests are still required to provide proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative test result if they have not been vaccinated, the reason is relatively straightforward. Carnival Cruise Line requires the same from all guests onboard all ships.

Carnival Pride has calls scheduled to the Azores, Bermuda, and Turks & Caicos. And although these destinations have no entry requirements regarding testing, removing the need for a COVID test would mean having different requirements within its fleet. And that would set a precedent that Carnival is unwilling to make just yet.

Carnival Magic will be in Bermuda on October 25, when the new protocols from the Bermuda government will go into effect. On October 30, Carnival Pride will sail from Lisbon, with calls to the Azores in Ponta Delgada and Praia Da Vitoria, on November 1 and 2.

On November 7, Carnival Pride will arrive in Bermuda. The ship will make another stop in the recently re-opened cruise port of Grand Turk and arrive in Tampa, Florida, on November 12. Carnival Pride will homeport in Tampa through April 13, sailing to the Western Caribbean.