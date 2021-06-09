Carnival Cruise Line Releases Specific Health Protocols for Texas Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line released its health protocols for cruises out of Texas which covers Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze, both scheduled to begin sailings this July out of the Port of Galveston. The cruise line has already released more detailed protocols for cruises to Alaska.

Carnival Texas Health Protocols

Carnival guests will be able to begin planning their cruise out of Galveston, Texas as the cruise line released its more specific protocols for sailings out of Texas as part of its Have Fun. Be Safe. guidelines.

We already know that guests will need to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before departure, as announced by Carnival on June 7. The proof will need to be shown of full vaccination, including the second dose. How this impacts the recently signed vaccine passport bill remains to be seen.

Carnival's Texas Health Protocols

Guests are being warned to be fully prepared before their voyage as they will be denied boarding if there is no proof of being fully vaccinated. There will be no refund. The CDC does still require masks on all forms of transportation, but the situation is fluid, so Carnival has not yet committed to those details just yet.

The CDC has been relaxing rules recently for vaccinated passengers, especially for cruise ships. The hope is that guests won’t need to wear a mask while onboard. However, this could be different when a ship is docked in port as the cruise line must follow local rules.

Even though Carnival is a very family-focused cruise line, taking the fully vaccinated route for these sailings allows guests to enjoy the cruise experience. If they took the alternative route, there would be more strict measures during the voyage, which would be difficult for families, including kids.

Just days ago, Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy said “We appreciate the progress and support for our U.S. restart from the CDC and other key federal agencies; however, the current CDC requirements for cruising with a guest base that is unvaccinated will make it very difficult to deliver the experience our guests expect, especially given the large number of families with younger children who sail with us. As a result, our alternative is to operate our ships from the U.S. during the month of July with vaccinated guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.”

It is important to know that the health protocols are only for the cruises during July with Carnival Vista which begins sailing from July 3 and Carnival Breeze which begins operations on July 15, 2021.

The cruise line is currently working on its protocols for Carnival Horizon out of PortMiami. For Carnival Miracle out of Seattle, more specific health protocols have already been released.