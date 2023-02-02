Carnival Cruise Line Releases Impressive New Longer Itineraries

Carnival Cruise Line has opened new bookings for two cruise ships, including two unique transpacific sailings: Long Beach to Tokyo and Singapore to Long Beach.

There will also be special unique cruises between Sydney and Singapore, with Carnival Panorama and Carnival Splendor as the lucky ships offering these Carnival Journeys.

Carnival Opens Up New Unique Cruises

The Miami-based cruise line released some exciting new itineraries on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for two of its ships, Carnival Panorama and Carnival Splendor.

The new Carnival Journeys sailings include a 25-day transpacific cruise from Singapore to Long Beach, with 17 days at sea. In total, there are four new sailings open, which also feature two first-ever port visits for the cruise line.

“Offering guests new destinations to explore and make fun memories builds on our incredible portfolio of Carnival Journeys sailings,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We have over 150 long cruises open for sale right now, with itineraries taking guests to beautiful places all over the world, and now Carnival Panorama and Carnival Splendor will expand on that with these truly unique sailings.”

Carnival Panorama Sailings

The Vista-class Carnival Panorama will sail two transpacific Carnival Journeys itineraries. The first is an 18-day voyage departing Long Beach, California on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

The ship will visit three various Alaskan ports: Ketchikan, Sitka, and Icy Strait Point; cruise along Endicott Arm Fjord; and stop in two amazing Japanese ports: Kushiro and Aomori. The ship will arrive in Tokyo (Yokohama), Japan to end the unique sailing on Tuesday, September 10.

Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The second of Carnival Panorama‘s sailings is even longer and more spectacular, setting sail from Singapore on Saturday, October 12, 2024 for a phenomenal 25-night voyage. Among the fantastic ports the ship will visit on her transpacific return are stops in Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Hawaii.

The ship will cross the International Date Line and enjoy a total of 17 days at sea, as well as be the first-ever Carnival ship to call on Manila in the Philippines, before returning to Long Beach on Tuesday, November 5.

Carnival Panorama is ready to welcome as many as 4,008 guests aboard (double occupancy; 5,146 passengers if fully booked) for these amazing cruise opportunities.

Carnival Splendor Sailings

Carnival Splendor has equally amazing itineraries for her two unique Carnival Journeys cruises, one-way sailings between Sydney, Australia and Singapore.

The first will depart Sydney on Sunday, July 21, 2024, visiting various ports in Australia, Indonesia, and Bali. Of the 15 nights on the cruise, nine will be days at sea, giving guests plenty of time to enjoy all the amenities onboard before arriving in Singapore on Monday, August 5.

Carnival Splendor will return to Sydney along a similar route, departing Singapore on Saturday, August 24 for a 16-night cruise. Of special note is the very first port of call, visiting Tanjung Priok in Indonesia from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, August 26 – a first-ever visit to that port by any Carnival cruise ship. Additional Indonesian and Australian ports, as well as nine days at sea, will also be part of the sailing, which will arrive back in Sydney on Monday, September 9.

The unique-in-her-class Carnival Splendor can host 3,012 guests at double occupancy, and up to 3,734 guests when fully booked with all berths filled. She has 13 amazing guest decks with a wide variety of features, amenities, and activities to enjoy.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

About Carnival Journeys

While the unique ports of call are certainly enough to make these new cruise itineraries stand out, Carnival Journeys sailings are so much more than just cruises.

These are planned as longer and deeply immersive itineraries, featuring onboard entertainment and activities to introduce guests to new cultures, foods, music, history, and more, making them highly desirable cruise vacations for all types of travelers.

In addition to these Asian and Indonesian sailings, Carnival Cruise Line also offers Journeys cruises of varying lengths in the Caribbean as well as transatlantic sailings, cruises through the Panama Canal, visits to Hawaii, and much more.