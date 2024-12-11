Carnival Cruise Line Releases Final Holiday Season Menu

With the new year less than a month away, Carnival Cruise Line has released its final Gala Dinner menu of the 2024 holiday season. This follows the deliciousness of the Thanksgiving Gala Dinner and the Christmas Gala Dinner, both of which offered fantastic holiday treats for travelers to enjoy.

The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will ring in 2025 with even more decadent options for cruise guests to indulge as they welcome the new year.

“For those of you sailing over New Year feast your eyes on this New Year’s Eve menu,” Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, said when sharing the menu.

The special, once-a-year dinner begins with a delicious starter of crab and pickled mushrooms, accompanied by fennel salad and marinated heirloom tomatoes.

If guests prefer other appetizers, a duck confit tart, spiced pork poppers, lobster bisque, and dressed watermelon and cucumber are also available, along with salads and more.

Three special entrees are being offered on the New Year’s Eve menu, starting with bourbon glazed ham accompanied by a ham and potato croquette, pear chutney, and spiced pomegranate. Guests can also have parmesan-crusted chicken with black eye beans, sauteed green beans, and a shallot her beurre blanc.

For travelers who prefer a vegetarian option, cauliflower steak and fritters with beluga lentil ragout and stewed cherry tomatoes is also available.

Additional entrees on the menu include pan-seared sea bass, garlic jumbo shrimp, a duet of lamb, grilled filet mignon, turkey kale salad, and more. With so many delicious options, guests need to choose carefully or they may be subject to Carnival’s extra $5 fee for more than two entrees.

Diners can also choose from the regular Steakhouse Selections, though an extra $23 surcharge does apply to each of those options, along with an 18% service charge.

As a last chance to indulge in decadent desserts before 2025 officially begins, the New Year’s Eve menu is offering Celebration Cake as the featured dessert. This delicious dish includes a pecan brownie, crispy peanut butter feuilletine, and a white chocolate mousse.

If diners prefer a different dessert, they can also opt for ricotta cheesecake with a spiced cherry sauce, a rich triple-chocolate with hazelnut, Bailey’s, praline, cocoa butter, and truffled chocolate cream (yes, please!).

Of course, Carnival Cruise Line’s signature melting chocolate cake is also available, as well as lighter options such as the fresh tropical fruit plate, the savory cheese plate, and ice cream or sorbet.

While this gala menu will only be offered in the Main Dining Room, several similar selections are sure to be available from each ship’s Lido Marketplace buffet. If travelers prefer more casual dining, other onboard restaurants and dining venues will still be offering their usual fare.

Carnival New Year’s Eve Gala Menu

Other New Year’s Eve Festivities

To wrap up the holiday season and ring in the new year with style, Carnival Cruise Line is sure to be offering other special activities as the end of 2024 approaches.

Balloon drops in the ship’s atrium are a popular choice, as are midnight deck parties when the ship will blow its horn to ring in the new year.

The exact holiday activities will vary on each ship, and may also continue to include other holiday festivities that have been offered throughout the season.

Have you rung in the new year aboard a Carnival cruise ship? What has been your favorite part of the festivities? Share your experiences on the Cruise Hive boards!