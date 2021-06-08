Carnival Cruise Line Releases Cruise Director Schedule for Restart

There is some more good news to report in between all the news about Carnival Cruise Line in recent days.

The cruise line released its line-up of cruise directors that will be on the four vessels to sail in the coming weeks and months. The ships include Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista, sailing from Galveston Texas, Carnival Horizon from Miami, and Carnival Miracle from Seattle.

The Start is Getting Closer!

Which cruise director is on which ships is, for many fans, a big selling point when choosing their cruise; it’s no surprise that Carnival has already come out with the news. Cruise fans have been waiting to step onboard for more than 15 months now, and the ones leading the fun should not be left out of the pre-voyage excitement.

Carnival Vista, the first of the vessels sailing out of Galveston, Texas, will have Texas native Kyndall Magyar as cruise director once the ship sails from Galveston on July 3.

Onboard Carnival Breeze, the cruise director will be Jonathan “Cookie” Adams, who will be at the helm of all the excitement on board. Jonathan has been a cruise director with Carnival Cruise Line since 2014 and is sure to get the party started on board.

Ozzie Cruise Director Chris Salazar, who has been with Carnival Cruise Line as cruise director since 2008, will be sailing onboard Carnival Horizon once she sails from Port Miami in July. John Heald, the ever-popular Carnival Brand Ambassador, will likely also be joining that ship on her first cruise. Heald said this on his Facebook page:

“As for me, well I am going to be hosting that first cruise on CARNIVAL HORIZON ON JULY 4TH. I will also be hosting a cruise in July from Galveston and will let you know which one.”

Last but not least, the cruise director that will be hosting voyages from Seattle onboard the Alaska sailings this summer on Carnival Miracle will be Jen Baxter. A favorite and long-time cruise director, Jen has been with Carnival since 2001 when she joined as a social hostess. Since 2006, Jen has been serving as the face of the company on board many Carnival Ships in the Caribbean, Europe, South Pacific, and Australia; she will now be sailing to Alaska.

Carnival in Full Restart Mode

Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line, said the announcement of the cruise directors marks another important step to finally being able to welcome guests back onboard the ships.

“As we continue to ramp up in preparation for our return to service, we are bringing back the fun in many ways, and our wonderful cruise directors who define the fun aboard our ships will be leading the charge. We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, and we are getting ready to finally give our guests the amazing vacation experiences they know and love.”

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed this week the sailings from Galveston on July 3 with Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze on July 15, also from Galveston. Carnival Miracle will sail on a series of voyages from Seattle to Alaska on July 27, while Carnival Horizon is scheduled for a start-up on July 4. However, these cruises will be further confirmed later this week, the cruise line announced yesterday.