Carnival Cruise Line Releases August Restart Plan Including Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line has announced which cruise ships will resume operations in August, and then the plan also includes the new Mardi Gras, which recently arrived in the U.S. for the first time. It comes as the cruise line ramps up its restart plans after already detailing the ships that will resume in July.

Carnival Cruise Ships to Sail in August

The cruise line continues to move forward, with more vessels making a return to service this summer. Carnival has already detailed its plans on July operations, and now further details have been released for August.

Cruisers finally know about Mardi Gras, as the LNG-powered vessel will begin sailing out of Port Canaveral on July 31, 2021. She will offer seven-day voyages with passengers for the first time to the eastern and western Caribbean.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line said, “We are very excited to finally welcome guests on Mardi Gras. With our desire to preserve summer vacations for our Mardi Gras guests, we are going to find a later date to formally christen her so that we can operate these pre-inaugural sailings just as soon as we can.”

Right now, the ship is preparing for her big return, with more crew members arriving to set up their departments. Supplies are arriving, and the entertainment staff is rehearings ready to bring back the fun. Mardi Gras has already been delayed multiple times since her original inaugural date of August 31, 2020.

Photo Credit: Marc Mayntz

Here is the full list of which Carnival cruise ships will return in August and the cruises will be for vaccinated guests:

Mardi Gras will start operating her seven-day cruises from Port Canaveral on Saturday, July 31, with pre-inaugural sailings to the eastern and western Caribbean.

Carnival Magic will return from her dry dock – and with her new hull design – and homeport from Port Canaveral where she will pick up four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean that were previously scheduled for Carnival Elation, effective Aug. 7 through Oct. 7. Guests already booked on Carnival Elation will be re-accommodated on Carnival Magic, and because she is a larger ship, additional stateroom inventory is being made available. Carnival Magic will also operate three new six-day cruises and one new eight-day cruise from Port Canaveral between Oct. 11-31.

Carnival Sunrise will enter service from Miami, effective Aug. 14, sailing four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

Carnival Panorama will enter service from Long Beach on Aug. 21, sailing her seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises.

Carnival Vista and Breeze (from Galveston), Carnival Horizon (from Miami) and Carnival Miracle (from Seattle to Alaska) will continue with their cruises through August that are part of the line’s restart plans in July.

Extends Suspension for Select Ships

Even though more vessels will return, it confirms which ships will have to remain on hold even further. As a result, Carnival Cruise Line has extended its suspension through August 31, 2021, for the following ships:

Carnival Pride (Baltimore)

Carnival Sunshine (Charleston)

Carnival Dream (Galveston)

Carnival Ecstasy (Jacksonville)

Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral)

Carnival Conquest (Miami)

Carnival Sensation (Mobile)

Carnival Glory (New Orleans)

The cruise line plans to bring more ships back to service in September, continuing through the remainder of the year. The cruise line is busy making sure crew members are fully vaccinated on any ship that resumes operations to ensure the cruise experience can be as fully protected as possible.

Duffy also said, “Our focus remains on the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve and visit. We are taking a deliberate approach so we can execute with excellence and deliver a fun experience to our guests, who have been tremendously patient and supportive throughout this pause.”

In a zoom call with travel agents on Wednesday, Duffy said that they continue to work with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on a safe return. She also spoke about the need for vaccinated sailings as voyages without, would not be able to offer a good experience for families and especially kids.