Carnival Cruise Line Releases Another Update on Itinerary Changes

Carnival Cruise Line has provided more updates on what is happening with cruises sailing on October 1 and in the next few days. Although several ships are returning back to normal operations, and ports are reopening again, there are still ships delayed coming back into port. Subsequently, ships are delayed for their next cruise.

Amongst the ships that have resumed their regular schedules are Mardi Gras and Carnival Freedom, while several more cruise ships have been delayed.

In one of its rolling updates, Carnival Cruise Line has provided more details on the effects of Hurricane Ian on its cruise ships. Due to port closures in Port Canaveral, Jacksonville, and Tampa, the cruise line was already forced to cancel several cruises, while closures in Baltimore, Charleston, and Norfolk, have caused several delays.

Cruises canceled earlier this week included Carnival Liberty, sailing from Port Canaveral on September 30, which will arrive back in port today, October 1. Carnival Paradise, scheduled from Tampa on the 29th, is also arriving back in Tampa Bay today. Carnival Elation, scheduled to sail from Jacksonville on the 29th, will come back to Jacksonville today.

Photo Credit: LisaCarter / Shutterstock

As these ports have slowly re-opened, at least two ships can resume operations from Port Canaveral with modified itineraries.

Mardi Gras will sail on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise to Puerto Rico, Amber Cove, and Nassau, Bahamas. The call to Turks and Caicos is canceled and replaced by Nassau, as repairs to the dock have not been completed yet. The same applies to Carnival Freedom.

Carnival Legend will have a delayed arrival in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 1. This will also delay embarkation on the ship’s next voyage, also scheduled to leave today. Guest are asked to push back their Arrival Appointment by 6 hours (EX: 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM appointment will become 6:00 PM – 6:30 PM). All guests must be on board by 9:00 PM.

As guests must provide their own lunch in Baltimore, everyone will receive a $20 OBC once they come onboard. Carnival Legend will not be sailing to Grand Turk, other scheduled calls to Half Moon Cay and Amber Cove will proceed as planned.

Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

The next ship that has been delayed is Carnival Magic. She will have a delayed arrival to Norfolk today due to the prior closure of the Chesapeake Bay. This will also delay embarkation on the ship’s next voyage, which will be communicated directly to guests scheduled to sail. The embarkation delay is expected to be around one hour.

Port of Charleston Open But Carnival Sunshine Delayed

Carnival Sunshine, which sailed from Charleston on Monday, September 26, has been delayed by at least one day. As the Port of Charleston was closed, Carnival Sunshine is not expected to arrive until Sunday. This has an added effect on Carnival Sunshine’s next voyage.

The ship’s next cruise, which was initially scheduled to depart Saturday, October 1, is now delayed and is planned to operate as a four-day sailing instead of the original five days. She will now depart on Sunday, October 2.

The call to Half Moon Cay has been canceled entirely, and the ship will only be making a call to Nassau, Bahamas. Guests will receive a one-day pro-rated refund of our cruise fare and a $50 onboard credit. Guests who decide not to travel will receive a full refund.

Guests are encouraged not to go to the cruise terminal until they have received confirmation from Carnival Cruise Line that all plans have been confirmed.

It will likely be a few more days until all cruise traffic returns back to normal. Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for all updates.