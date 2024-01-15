Carnival Cruise Line Receives Prestigious Award In Galveston

The impact that cruise ships have on homeports is significant, something that the Galveston Chamber of Commerce has acknowledged by handing a prestigious award to Carnival Cruise Line. The cruise line operates three cruise ships from Galveston, with a fourth underway.

Not only does the presence of this many cruise ships have a vast impact on the local economy, it also enriches the community and brings growth to local businesses.

Carnival Cruise Line Honored With Chamber of Commerce Award

With the 5,282-guest Carnival Jubilee, the 3,690-passenger Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream, and later this year the 2,124-passenger Carnival Miracle, Carnival Cruise Line has a significant presence in its south-Texas homeport of Galveston.

Currently, the cruise line brings some 13,000 cruise passengers to the city weekly, with this number increasing to some 15,000 in the fall. These passengers utilize local transportation, dine at restaurants, frequent bars, and shop at local stores, injecting millions of dollars into the local economy.

Beyond passenger-related activities, Carnival Cruise Line’s operations involve extensive logistics such as provisioning fresh food, bunkering, and port staff and security that ensure the port operations go as smoothly as possible.

The substantial economic and operational contributions of Carnival Cruise Line to the Galveston region have not gone unnoticed. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce has recognized the cruise line for its substantial weekly impact on the area and awarded it the National Economic Impact Award.

Carnival Jubilee Arrives in Galveston (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

“Carnival was the first cruise line to offer year-round cruising from Galveston in 2001, and we have continued to grow our operations here recently debuting our flagship Carnival Jubilee, the first brand new ship to homeport here,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We will have four ships sailing from Galveston when Carnival Miracle repositions this fall. We appreciate the recognition of our positive economic impact on the community by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.”

Creating Business Opportunities in Galveston

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce acknowledged Carnival Cruise Line’s significant role in promoting economic development and creating numerous business opportunities in the Galveston area. The Chamber also highlighted how Carnival’s efforts extend beyond economic growth, positively influencing the wider region.

Gina M. Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce: “Carnival Cruise Line’s exceptional commitment to national economic advancement and local community enrichment truly embodies the essence of this accolade.”

“Their dedication to fostering economic growth, coupled with their significant positive impact within Galveston, makes them an unequivocal recipient of our National Economic Impact Award.”

Carnival Cruise Ship Docked in Galveston (Photo Credit: Patrish Jackson)

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, the 183,200 gross tons Carnival Jubilee had a significant part in the economic impact generated in Galveston. The cruise ship is the first vessel to bunker LNG in the port, bringing new technologies to the area, and ushered a 53 million dollar investment in improvements to Terminal 25.

Carnival Jubilee sails on seven-day cruises to the western Caribbean, to ports such as Roatan, Honduras, and Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico. Carnival Breeze sails on four,- and five-night cruises to Cozumel and Progreso.

Carnival Dream is currently sailing a 14-night Panama Canal cruise that also visits the Southern Caribbean and islands such as Aruba and Curacao, and will be operating 6-night western Caribbean and 8-night eastern Caribbean cruises starting January 27. Later this year, Carnival Miracle will offer 9-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises, starting October 26, 2024.