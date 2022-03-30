Carnival Cruise Line Puts More 50th Birthday Items Online

Just how popular the 50th birthday collection has been for Carnival Cruise Line was proven earlier this year when the cruise line started selling the items onboard the Carnival ships. Products that were supposed to last weeks sold out in just days.

Reason enough for Carnival Cruise Line to take swift action and start selling the items online. Something that will be appreciated by those guests that missed out when they were onboard. Those interested in the products will need to be quick; the items are only available on a limited basis.

50th Birthday Retail Collection Available Online

Many of the items that Carnival cruise Line started selling online for its 50th birthday celebrations are now available online. Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald showed several of the available items in his coffee chat on March 30, and Carnival sent out a press release a little later.

When the items first became available onboard the Carnival ships earlier in March, they proved so popular that stocks supposed to last for several weeks sold out in a single day.

Jeremy Schiller, vice president of retail operations for Carnival Cruise Line: “When we created the 50th Birthday retail collection, we were confident our guests would love the new and elevated styles, but the positive response has been absolutely overwhelming.“

“Items we planned to sell over the course of weeks sold out in a day. The expanded offerings now available in our online retail shop are a celebration of this success and an opportunity for our guests to still purchase the items they love while on land.”

Included in the collection celebrating 50 years of fun onboard Carnival Cruise Line ships that were launched earlier in March included a commemorative coin set. Released exclusively on Brand Ambassador John Heald’s Facebook page, it sold out within minutes of posting.

Several more commemorative items were put up for sale and sold out just as quickly onboard the Carnival ships during the 50th birthday celebration cruises.

To give guests the chance to buy some, or more, memorabilia, guests can now head over to Carnival’s retail page. On the page can be found mugs, such as the Carnival Sensation mug, the 50th birthday studded black tumbler, and the 50th birthday celebration coffee mug.

Other items include the Monopoly game with Carnival-themed specialized tokens, but also a limited-edition and numbered brass pin and keychain collection melded from the handrails of the original 1972 TSS Mardi Gras, Carnival’s first ship and a Carnival Celebration crystal, a ship model of the line’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration; the launch of which will be the culmination of the birthday celebrations in November 2022.

Carnival’s Birthday Month Comes To An End

With March ending, so comes the end of the birthday month for Carnival Cruise Line. It’s been an exciting couple of weeks with 17 commemorative Sailabrations cruises that featured at-sea ship meetups, unique entertainment and programming, parties, speeches, and lots of fun onboard the ships. However, the fun is not over yet.

In November of this year, the celebrations will reach a fever pitch when Carnival Celebration, the second LNG-powered cruise ship for the Miami-based cruise line, arrives in her new homeport of Miami.

After Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will be the second ship that includes an award-winning roller coaster at the top of the ship. A third Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee, will be joining the Carnival fleet in 2023 and homeport in Galveston.