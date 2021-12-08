Carnival Cruise Line Provides Update on Seven Cruise Directors

In a social media update posted on Facebook, Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald has provided updates on seven different cruise directors covering five ships in the fleet. These updates confirm where popular cruise directors will be assigned in the coming weeks as additional ships in the Carnival fleet restart or shift positions.

With different ships preparing to restart operations or shifting to new homeports and itineraries, several cruise directors are shifting assignments across the Carnival fleet. John Heald, brand ambassador for Carnival Cruise Line and popular social media representative for the line, posted on Tuesday, December 7:

“We have such a brilliant group of Cruise Directors and I know that for many of you they can make a great cruise a brilliant one with their energy and fun. The ships that have Cruise Directors on them now will keep their CDs until after the New Year.”

Photo Credit: Debbie Ann Powell / Shutterstock.com

Heald clarified that a full listing of which cruise directors are assigned to which ships will be available in early January. The cruise directors who are currently shifting assignments or just recently announced include:

Carnival Radiance – Ryan Rose

Carnival Conquest – Eversen “Reverend Dr. E” Bevelle

Carnival Liberty – Dustin Gabriel

Carnival Sunshine – Chris “Donkey” Salazar (through January 12, 2022)

Carnival Sunshine – Jake Miller (from January 13, 2022)

Carnival Magic – Andy Mercer (from December 26, 2021 through January 23, 2022)

Carnival Magic – Simon London (from January 24, 2022)

The current cruise director on Carnival Magic, Gary Blair, is leaving his position and Heald says, “We all wish him the very best and thank him for the fun he has delivered for so many people.”

Carnival Fleet Operations

Cruise directors often change assignments when ships change homeports, or when crew members’ individual contracts are changed or renewed. With different Carnival ships restarting operations in the coming weeks, it is not surprising that cruise director assignments would also be shifting.

Read More: Which Carnival Cruise Ships Have Resumed Operations?

Carnival Radiance, for example, is poised to return to service in Long Beach, California, after completing a $200 million transformation in Cadiz, Spain, which updated and renovated the ship that was formerly the Carnival Victory. Carnival Radiance will begin offering 3- and 4-night Baja, Mexico cruises from December 13, 2021.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Conquest will also restart operations from December 13, sailing from PortMiami with 3- and 4-night itineraries to the Bahamas and Mexico.

Carnival Liberty and Carnival Sunshine have recently changed itineraries to cover for Carnival Horizon, which needs unexpected repairs for technical issues that impact the ship’s maximum cruising speed.

Carnival Sunshine just completed her own drydock during which she received standard updates and maintenance as well as the new hull livery colors. Carnival Liberty is also covering several cruises that Carnival Horizon cannot complete.

Carnival Magic reentered service in August from Port Canaveral, and will continue offering Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries into 2022 from that homeport.

Newly Upgraded Carnival Sunshine (Photo Credit: Barcos Por Cadiz – Flickr)

Cruise Directors – The Face of Fun

Cruise directors are extra-special crew members on each Carnival ship. Not only do they head up the activities on board, but many vibrant, energetic cruise directors become the “face of fun” that passengers look forward to sailing with.

Cruise directors join activities, interact with guests, open nightly shows, make impromptu appearances, and so much more on board each ship. Many returning passengers get to know which cruise directors they enjoy most, and may book future cruises based on which cruise directors are serving on which ships.

Carnival Cruise Line regularly updates cruise director assignments to promote different ships and let guests know what fun faces they can expect to meet onboard.