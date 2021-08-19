Carnival Cruise Line Provides Update on First Two Carnival Panorama Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line has updated guests booked on the first two Carnival Panorama sailings out of Long Beach, California. The ports will be swapped around and there will be requirements in the ports.

Ports Swapped Around

Carnival Panorama will become the eighth Carnival cruise ship to resume cruise operations on August 21. The vessel will also become the first to resume out of Long Beach, California. Even though the fun is coming back to the Vista-class vessel, the situation of keeping guests and crew safe remains fluid.

As a result, the cruise line has sent out an important update to guests booked on the first two departures out of Long Beach. There is an adjusted order for the ports of call on the August 21 and 28 departures.

Carnival Panorama is scheduled to call at the Mexican ports of Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta as part of its Mexican Riviera sailings. However, the order of when the ship visits have been swapped around for the first two sailings.

The ship will call at Puerto Vallarta first on Tuesday, arriving at 8:00 AM and departing at 8:00 PM. On Wednesday, the next day, there will be a call at Mazatlan with an arrival time of 9:00 AM and a departure of 6:00 PM. The final port of call will be at Cabo San Lucas on Thursday with an arrival time of 7:00 AM and then departing at 3:00 PM.

The voyages also include three sea days, with the embarkation and disembarkation taking place on Saturday as normal. All the updated itinerary details can be found within the “My Cruise Manager” booking details. Carnival Cruise Line is also automatically adjusting any pre-booked shore excursions to the correct day.

Face Mask Update for Carnival Panorama

There is also an update on face masks within the “Important Information” communication from Carnival, which lets guests know what is required when ashore.

At the moment, any guests that do go ashore, no matter vaccination status, must wear a face mask at all times indoors and outdoors. There are some exceptions, such as eating, drinking, or swimming.

For the stop at Mazatlan in Mexico, the protocols are slightly higher as guests have to be prepared to show their vaccination records at certain venues ashore. This only applies to those who explore independently rather than on a pre-booked shore excursion through the cruise line.

This follows a new mask requirement that was recently implemented across the fleet. Carnival Cruise Line now encourages all guests to wear a mask when indoors, including those who are fully vaccinated. Important areas for wearing a mask include elevators, retail shops, casinos, and entertainment areas.

Carnival Panorama will finally set sail with guests onboard this Saturday. The latest updates to the voyage should not have a huge impact as the same ports remain and mask guidelines are already implemented onboard.

The cruise line will have a “Back to Fun” ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the first guests since the suspension first started in March 2020. The ship will sail at 70% capacity and has its Have Fun. Be Safe health protocols are in place to make sure everyone remains safe.