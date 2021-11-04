Carnival Cruise Line Provides Limited Testing at Terminals

Carnival Cruise Line notifies guests of a new limited option for pre-cruise testing. The cruise line will begin to provide testing at the terminal for those guests who are fully vaccinated and having difficulties getting an appointment through the recommended methods.

Limited Pre-Cruise Testing Option

With guests having challenges to book a pre-cruise appointed in time for a cruise, Carnival Cruise Line has provided a final option if all else fails. Starting from November 5, guests who cannot get their pre-cruise test done can make a reservation at the terminal.

The terminal testing option will only be available for sailings departing until November 29, 2021, and only a limited number of antigen tests are available. The cruise line is only offering this service to vaccinated guests only.

In a communication sent out to booked guests, Carnival says, “As you know, current protocols require vaccinated guests to receive a pre-cruise COVID-10 test (PCR or antigen) within two days of sailing. We recognize some guests may be encountering challenges securing a pre-cruise testing appointment and, effective today, for sailing departing November 5 – November 29, 2021, we will be able to provide a limited number of antigen tests for vaccinated guests only.”

The communication sent provides links where guests can click through and make their appointment. Royal Caribbean also started providing a similar service from the end of September 2021.

Which Ports and How Much?

The terminal testing is available at the ports in Baltimore, Galveston, Long Beach, New Orleans, Miami, Port Canaveral, and Tampa, all ports that Carnival cruise ships operate from. Guest will need to make a reservation in advance, and it’s on a capacity-controlled basis.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

For guests that take this new option from Carnival, there will be a $100 charge per person which wich will be automatically added to the onboard Sail & Sign account. The cruise line has confirmed that if testing at the terminal proves successful, it could be expanded for future sailings beyond November 29.

Carnival recommends that guests use the Abbot BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card home test, which has been a popular option that can be completed at home via an eMed professional online. Another option is scheduling testing with Quest Diagnostics at more than 1,500 locations, including specific centers at Walmart and pharmacies throughout the U.S.

The cruise line had previously announced that implementing testing at the terminal before departure was logistically complex. It resulted in Carnival Cruise Line not moving forward with the plan. However, other cruise lines have offered the service since then, including partner lines such as Princess Cruises.