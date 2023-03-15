Carnival Cruise Line Provides Clarifications for Upcoming Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald has provided some important updates to cruisers booked on certain future sailings of Carnival Legend and Carnival Luminosa. The alerts, posted by Heald, offer must-know, pre-boarding news for three upcoming voyages.

John Heald, the brand ambassador at Carnival Cruise Line, wants to make sure that all cruise guests booked on Carnival Luminosa’s 22-day transpacific sailing are aware that masks will be required at embarkation in Brisbane, Australia, on April 13, 2023, and during disembarkation in Seattle on May 4, 2023.

Heald posted: “Yesterday we sent an email to everyone on the epic Carnival Luminosa trans-Pacific voyage. The letter contains all the information about Covid testing, confirms that masks will be required at embarkation and debarkation but not on board.”

Photo Copyright: litttree / Shutterstock

He also confirmed that the voyage would be operated as a US cruise and that all charges and gratuities added to onboard accounts would be in US dollars.

The 2,826-guest Carnival Luminosa, which transferred to the Carnival fleet from Costa Cruises in November 2022, is operating the transpacific cruise as she repositions from her winter homeport of Brisbane to Seattle for the upcoming Alaska season. During the transpacific voyage, the ship will call at New Caledonia, Fiji, Tahiti and Hawaii.

Passports Needed on Greenland Cruise

Heald posted crucial passport information for guests booked on Carnival Legend’s two Greenland and Canada sailings roundtrip from Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Customs and Border Protection, passports will be required of all guests sailing on the cruises, the first from August 13 to 27, 2023, and the second from September 2 to 16, 2023. Greenland is not part of the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative, Heald said, and therefore passports are required.

Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Heald posted: “Please make sure you have a passport for this cruise. I know this has been confusing and part of that is my fault for which I apologize sincerely. I hope this will be enough time for the few who do not have a passport to be able to get one. An official email to you all will be forthcoming.”

The 2,606-guest Carnival Legend cruises will call at Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, Greenland; St. Anthony and Corner Brook, Newfoundland, and Sydney, Nova Scotia, during the 14-day sailing.

St. Patrick’s Day Dining

The brand ambassador also addressed cruise guest inquiries about whether Irish food will be on the St. Patrick’s Day dinner menus onboard the Fun Ship fleet this weekend. Heald posted that there will indeed be some specialty dishes available for the March 17 holiday.

He wrote: “The answer is yes but not boiled cabbage as when we have had this on previous menus it was as popular as my recipe for Sliced Yak thigh and grits. So this year we will have some Irish green coloured desserts on Lido at the lunchtime buffet and for dinner you will be able to order Guinness Braised Irish Short Ribs.”