Carnival Cruise Line President Tours New Terminal for Mardi Gras

On the same day of a recent roundtable discussion with Florida. Gov, The Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy had the chance to tour Port Canaveral’s new terminal 3 facility. The cruise line released a new brief video of the tour along with a meetup with Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO.

New Terminal 3 Tour

Carnival Cruise Line’s President has been busy recently despite the cruise line remaining on hold. She attended a roundtable discussion with Florida Gov. DeSantis at Port Canaveral’s new Terminal 3. On the same day, Duffy also had the chance to tour the new 187,000 sq. ft facility with POrt CEO, Capt. John Murray.

Duffy thanked Capt. John Murray and his team for the support given to the cruise line. They both made it clear it was hard not having the Mardi Gras at the terminal yet and not seeing the terminal in use. You can watch the full video below:

Since being delivered towards the end of 2020, Carnival’s new mega-ship, Mardi Gras, has remained on hold. The ship is currently off Barcelona, Spain, and waiting for the green light to head over to the United States.

She was originally scheduled to begin cruises from the new Port Canaveral Terminal 3 back in November 2020. With the cruise line on hold since March 2020, it has impacted Mardi Gras’s debut, and the revised scheduled current sees the vessel begin cruises in June out of the port.

Terminal 3 to Look Forward To

Those who have been disappointed with several Mardi Gras delays and still no ship arrival can look forward to the new state-of-the-art terminal 3. The project has cost $163 million and is inspired by the nearby Kennedy Space Center.

The two-story complex is 187,000 square feet and there’s a 692,000 square feet parking garage that can accommodate 1,800 vehicles.

The terminal will feature high-tech baggage processing along with an advanced check-in area on the second floor. There is enough seating and kiosks for 1,700 passengers. It’s an advanced terminal able to cater to the new generation of mega-ships, including the Mardi Gras.

Just recently Cruise Hive reported on the new articulated tug and barge that arrived at the port. Named Q-LNG 4000 or Q4K for short, she will refuel Mardi Gras as the cruise ship is powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Hopefully, soon, guests will enjoy the new ships from the new terminal in June. Currently, Carnival Cruise Line has suspended operations through May 31, and June sailings remain in place. However, a lot depends on the CDC lifting the Conditional Sailing Order, a well-covered situation on Cruise Hive.