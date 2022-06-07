Carnival Cruise Line President One of Most Influential Leaders in Travel

Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy has been awarded as one of the most influential leaders in the travel industry. It comes as Duffy has taken the cruise line through the pandemic and the cruise industry shutdown that lasted more than two years, depending on the country.

Carnival’s Leader is Awarded!

Christine Duffy, the President of Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line, is named one of “The Most Influential Leaders in Travel” and given the eTSY award during the eTourism Summit in Orlando this week.

The decision to award Duffy was based on her social media leadership on the social media platform LinkedIn. The number of posts and engagement was analyzed, and she came out on top in the “most influential overall” category.

“I am so grateful to be recognized by the eTourism Summit with the eTSY Award as we have worked very hard these last several years to build a vibrant and engaging LinkedIn presence,” said Christine.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Duffy was also named in the top three of the “most influential in travel industry news and trends” and “most influential in awards and recognition.”

Duffy continued to say, “LinkedIn was a critical asset during the last two-plus years of the cruise industry’s pause and then restart, and it’s been an important channel to communicate with business partners, employees, community leaders, and public officials, in addition to job candidates.“

“Now as the chair of U.S. Travel, it is a natural extension of my responsibilities to represent the broader travel industry as well, so this is a true honor.”

The eToursim Summit is an annual top-tier digital marketing conference for tourism professionals that is taking place from Sunday, June 5 through Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Christine Duffy Steered Carnival Through the Bad Times

Duffy has led Carnival Cruise Line through a tough couple of years, including the unprecedented cruise industry shutdown, which started in March 2020. She has managed to bring the cruise line out the other side, but it was not easy.

During the shutdown, all Carnival cruise ships were put on hold, and there were no cruise vacations for well over a year until Carnival Vista welcomed guests back on board in the summer of 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival vessels have gradually been returning to service, and just recently, in May 2022, Carnival Splendor completed the comeback.

The cruise line has introduced protocols to make sure guests and crew remain safe during the pandemic, with the cruise industry leading the way in new technologies and procedures to be allowed to sail safely.

Duffy was instrumental in pushing for a cruise restart, especially at a time when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was keeping ships on hold in the U.S. with unworkable technical instructions.

Christine Duffy became the first female President of Carnival Cruise Line in 2014, taking over from Gerry Cahill. Before joining the cruise line, she was the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) president.