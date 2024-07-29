Carnival Cruise Line Partners with North America Soccer Tournament

Today, July 29, 2024, Carnival Cruise Line announced a multi-year partnership with Leagues Cup, the premier professional soccer tournament in North America.

The tournament, which features 47 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX, will consist of 77 matches over the next month.

Launching July 26, 2024, the group stage tournament determines the best club in North America and features teams and leagues from Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Carnival and Leagues Cup (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

All matches will be held in the U.S. or Canada at MLS stadiums, concluding with the tournament final on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

The collaboration aims to bring the excitement of soccer to a broader audience and create unforgettable experiences for fans.

“Anyone who watches a professional soccer game knows the stadium is filled with high-energy fun, which is exactly the kind of environment we love at Carnival and a good reason why you’ll find many soccer fans on board our ships,” said Amy Martin Ziegenfuss, chief marketing officer at Carnival Cruise Line.

“Teaming up with the Leagues Cup is a great opportunity to bring our Carnival fans together with another fervent fan base, further building on our alignment with the kinds of sports we know our guests love,” she continued.”

In 2023, the Leagues Cup was attended by more than 1.3 million fans and was watched by others in more than 100 countries and regions.

Carter Ladd, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at MLS, highlighted the synergy between the tournament and Carnival, saying, “Partnering with Carnival Cruise Line allows us to merge the excitement of soccer with the joy of travel and adventure.”

He continued, “Together, we are committed to enhancing the tournament experience and creating unforgettable memories for fans across North America.”

Read Also: Carnival Recognized as a Top Employer for Women Across Its 160,000 Team Members

The mutli-year partnership between the cruise line will include Carnival’s strong presence at live games with activities and promotions designed to enhance the fan experience. The presence will extend to television broadcasts.

Additionally, Carnival will feature prominently in a co-branded content series for League Cup’s social media channels.

Cruise Lines Strengthen Ties with Sports Teams

The partnership between Carnival Cruise Line and Leagues Cup reflects a growing trend in the cruise industry to collaborate with sporting events and sports team. The approach is a fantastic way to unite passionate fan bases with cruising.

Royal Caribbean International is also involved in soccer and has partnered with Inter Miami Football Club. As a Miami-based cruise line, it supports its hometown team in a partnership that works on and offer the field through stadium LED displays, in-game content, fan zone activities, and a presence on the Club’s digital and social platforms.

Leagues Cup (Photo Courtesy: Leagues Cup)

But partnerships extend beyond soccer. Regent Seven Seas Cruises, operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, recently teamed up with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team to offer a spotlight voyage.

On the special cruise, fans were able to meet and interact with Formula One racer Pedro de la Rosa and partake in pre- and post-cruise programs that included visits to racetracks and attending a Formula One Grand Prix.

Furthering the race passion, MSC Cruises began a partnership with Formula One in 2022 and then moved into the American football arena by forming an alliance with the Miami Dolphins National Football League Team.

Not to be outdone, Norwegian Cruise Line has an exclusive partnership with the Miami Marlins Major League Baseball team, while Carnival itself has partnered with the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team since 2019 and, more recently, with the New York Jets in 2023.

In fact, it also has a longstanding relationship with the National Basketball Association’s Miami Heat as the team is owned by Micky Arison, the chairman of Carnival Cruise Line’s parent company, Carnival Corporation.