Carnival Cruise Line Opens Reservations for Third Excel-Class Ship

There is still some time to go before she starts sailing, but the sister ship to Carnival Cruise ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration is now open for booking. Scheduled for delivery in 2023, the third LNG-powered cruise ship in the Carnival line-up, Carnival Jubilee, will be sailing from Galveston, Texas.

Bookings opened up today, January 25, conveniently known as the National Plan for Vacation Day. The first booking possibilities showed up on the Carnival Hub app last week, which Carnival has now confirmed.

Cruise Boikings Open for Carnival Jubilee

The first LNG-powered cruise ship to be based year-round from Galveston, Texas, the 345 meters long, 6,600-passenger, 183,200 gross ton Carnival Jubilee will sail on her first voyage from the cruise port in Texas on November 18, 2023. The ship’s inaugural cruise from the United States will stop in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan, Honduras.

“Since it’s National Plan for Vacation Day, it’s the perfect time to open Carnival Jubilee for sale and give our guests another incredible choice for their cruise vacation with the opportunity to visit some of the most beautiful ports in the Western Caribbean,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Those guests who would like to sail on Carnival Jubilee a little earlier can do so on one of the longest voyages that Carnival offers. Sailing from Southampton in Southern England, she will visit La Coruña and Vigo in Spain, Madeira, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas in the Canary Islands and sail across the Atlantic Ocean to Grand Turk. The ship will depart Southampton on October 30, 2023, and arrive in her new homeport of Galveston on November 17, 2023.

The new cruises had been partially revealed last week when the cruise line made updates to the onboard Hub-app, which showed the various dates the vessel would be sailing on. These dates have now been mostly confirmed.

Third LNG Ship for Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Jubilee will be built in Germany, a difference with her sisters Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. Although the same company, the first two vessels were built by the Meyer Turku Werft in Finland, Carnival Jubilee will be built by the Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany.

The difference comes as Carnival Jubilee was scheduled to be built for AIDA Cruises. That design will mean that the vessel will be 3 tons heavier than sister ships Mardi Gras and Celebration, similar to AIDAcosma and AIDAnova.

Carnival Jubilee will feature the same award-winning and pulse-racing BOLT roller coaster from her sister ships. Dining options will be expanded, more than 20 different stateroom categories will be available, and multiple levels of spacious, luxurious suites will be available.

One of the significant features of the ship will again be its stunning three-deck atrium on the starboard side, which overlooks the ocean and transforms into an entertainment venue at night.

There will be differences; Carnival Cruise Line already announced the vessel would have six differently themed expanses around the ship. Two of these will be completely new spaces, redesigned with new features. What those features will be remains to be seen, Carnival plans to unveil the areas in the coming months.

Carnival Jubilee will be the third Excel-class ship in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet when she sails. She is also the final ship scheduled for the class out of nine ships for Carnival Corporation. The vessels represent a huge step forward for the world’s biggest cruise company regarding the environmental impact ships have due to LNG propulsion and various environmental practices implemented onboard.