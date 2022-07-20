Carnival Cruise Line Opens New Merchandise Store for Travel Agents

In appreciation of the travel advisor community, Carnival Cruise Line just released a new Loyalty Rocks! rewards program. Dedicated travel agents can now look forward to the latest Carnival merchandise offerings and redeem their earned points.

Loyalty Rocks! Carnival Merchandise Store

Carnival Cruise Line just launched its first ever Loyalty Rocks! Carnival Merchandise Store for travel advisors. In continuation of expanding its rewards programs, travel advisors can now redeem their Loyalty Rocks! reward points for a variety of Carnival-branded merchandise.

Travel advisors also have the option to utilize their accrued points towards a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Carnival’s longtime charitable partner. Carnival Cruise Line has raised more than $18 million to help St. Jude fight childhood cancer and has been named the Official Celebration Partner for St. Jude.

In partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the cruise line has set its most ambitious goal thus far. Carnival intends to raise another $15 million over the next five years, totaling $33 million.

The release of the specialty merchandise items is designed to make an impressionable impact on travel advisors and reward them for their dedication and support for the cruise line.

“Our Loyalty Rocks! program rewards our amazing travel advisors for the important work they do in support of their clients day in and day out, and we’re always looking for new and fun ways to make the rewards program an impactful tool that supports and grows their business,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing.

“The store was developed based on travel advisors’ feedback and requests for special Carnival-branded items that they could share with their clients, family and friends, so we hope they love this new reward feature designed just for them.”

Branded merchandise can now be purchased online but has limited availability. Travel advisors are encouraged to utilize their rewards and redeem their points in a timely manner.

The Loyalty Rocks! Carnival Merchandise Store features several exclusive items including branded apparel and accessories, Carnival funnel-embossed items, travel-inspired products, wireless speakers, charging pads, cooler bags, can holders, and more.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

In support of travel advisors, the line plans to expand the merchandise store further in the future, helping travel advisors grow their client base and enhance their business.

Carnival’s ongoing Travel Agents Rock set of tools and programs is still in full effect, featuring gift cards and jewelry to limited-time promotions where bookings earn bonus points.

“Since we introduced Loyalty Rocks! in June 2018, the feedback we’ve gotten from advisors has been over the top,” said Adolfo Perez.

Agents can redeem points now with a valid ID and password on the Carnival GOCCL navigator website that offers helpful booking tools, reward information, and more.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Travel Agents

Carnival Cruise Line has been honoring travel agents through a variety of ways and continued to enhance offerings based on client feedback.

The line honors them as an invaluable resource that helps guests save time, money, and avoid stress. Opportunities such as the 2022 Four-City Agentpalooza Bus Tour, invite travel partners to participate in a chance to win grand prizes and honor their brand-loyalty.

During the Four-City Agentpalooza Bus Tour, travel advisors had the opportunity leave their mark and sign the bus. Several of Carnival’s most tenured travel partners also participated in a special birthday cake cutting, celebrating the line’s 50th birthday. This event was Carnival’s first-ever virtual Agentpalooza experience.

“Carnival Cruise Line is all about fun, and we want our agents to have fun while learning more about our brand,” said Adolfo Perez.

The 24-fleet, Carnival Cruise Line, founded in 1972 is the largest cruise company in the world, based on passengers carried and known as “America’s Cruise Line” for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other.