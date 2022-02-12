Carnival Cruise Line Opens Bookings for Two Ships That Are Redeploying

Carnival Cruise Line opened bookings for two ships sailing from Jacksonville, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama. The cruise line redeployed vessels, with Carnival Spirit‘s sailing from Jacksonville after canceling cruises in Australia and Carnival Ecstasy sailing from Mobile instead of Jacksonville.

Carnival Spirit, which is transiting from her previous position in the United Arab Emirates, will begin operations from Jacksonville on March 7. Carnival Ecstasy will begin operations from Mobile, Alabama, with 4- 5- and 10-day cruises starting on March 5 through October 10, after which the vessel will be leaving the Carnival fleet.

Carnival Spirit to Start Cruises From Jacksonville in March

Those in the United States who have never sailed on Carnival Spirit will be getting a chance to do just that starting March 7. The vessel has been based in Australia in recent years, but carnival Cruise Line decided to bring the ship back to the US due to the cruise ban in place down under.

Carnival Spirit has already completed her transit of the Suez Canal and is sailing at full speed in the Mediterranean. From there, she will be starting her crossing the Atlantic Ocean and arriving in time for her first voyage, a 5-Day Bahamas cruise from Jacksonville.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival opened bookings for the cruises onboard Carnival Spirit this week. Offerings include 4- and 5-day cruises to the Bahamas. The vessel’s first cruise consists of a Fun Ship Meetup and Nassau and Princess Cays calls.

To celebrate Carnival’s 50th anniversary, the cruise line is planning a series of special-themed cruises that will operate under the Carnival Sailabration Cruises name, including the Fun Ship Meetups. Ships on different itineraries will meet up in their sailing areas for a fun evening, including a party on the Lido deck. Further departures in March include Bahamas cruises on March 12, 17, 21, and 26.

Carnival Ecstasy Voyages From Mobile, Alabama

Another vessel starting operations this March is Carnival Ecstasy. Although initially scheduled to operate from Jacksonville, Carnival re-scheduled the ship to operate from Mobile, Alabama. A result of the cruise line deciding not to return Carnival Sensation to operations and Carnival Spirit returning to the United States.

Photo Credit: Rodnie Smith / Shutterstock

The first cruise, a 5-day Western Caribbean cruise, will depart on March 5, including two calls in Cozumel. After departure, guests will enjoy a fun day at sea, followed by a day in Cozumel. The next day it’s time for a Fun Ship Meetup in the area, with a party on the Lido deck and meeting up with other Carnival ships. After another day in Cozumel, the ship will set sail back to Mobile.

Carnival Ecstasy will offer cruises from Mobile through October 10, 2022, which will be the last time guests can board the Carnival Cruise ship. Carnival announced on February 4 that the vessel would also be leaving the fleet. It means that there will likely not be any cruises departing from Mobile for at least 11 months, according to the Major of Mobile.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the news recently, after discussions with Carnival President Christine Duffy:

“We are obviously very disappointed in this news. However, we are confident in our relationship with Carnival and its leadership moving forward.”

“Despite the recent news, we remain excited about the resumption of cruises between March and October, which will provide a needed shot in the arm for the dozens of businesses that serve the guests who come to cruise out of Mobile,”

Carnival Corporation has made no secret of its wishes to eliminate older, more polluting ships and replace those with newer vessels. Carnival Cruise Line has bid farewell to Carnival Sensation and Carnival Ecstasy, as well as several others in the last two years.

In return, the company welcomed its newest ship Mardi Gras; this year will see the addition of Carnival Celebration, and the year after that, Carnival Jubilee.