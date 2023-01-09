Carnival Cruise Line Offers Signature Items for Home

Many cruise travelers experience stunningly restful and refreshing sleep onboard ships, and now Carnival Cruise Line is offering guests the opportunity to bring a bit of that experience back to their homes with the Carnival Home Collection of linens for sale, including the most popular items to give guests the ultimate Fun Ship feel right in their own homes.

Exclusive Linens Now for Sale

Cruise lines are well known for offering a luxurious experience for guests, not just in restaurants, lounges, and destinations, but also in every detail in each stateroom, including sheets, towels, and other essential linens. Now, Carnival guests will have the chance to enjoy cruise ship luxury right at home with the Carnival Home Collection.

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald announced the new availability of the cruise line’s linens for sale in response to guest requests to purchase the items.

“So many of you have written to me in the past weeks and months, saying how you would like to find out how to purchase pillows and other items that provide you with such a great nights sleep after all the fun you’ve had,” Heald said when announcing the new retail website. “Sleep well!”

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

A variety of home linens are available for sale, including bedding, pillows, bathroom towels, and pool towels. The cruise line’s signature 100% cotton terry velour robes are also listed as “coming soon” for sale.

Items available now include:

Pillows – These medium-soft, 100% cotton pillows have a 210 thread count shell and are ideal for back, stomach, and side sleepers. Double-stitched edges ensure good durability for these natural down pillows, available in standard, queen, and king sizes. Price: $46-53 (USD).

– These medium-soft, 100% cotton pillows have a 210 thread count shell and are ideal for back, stomach, and side sleepers. Double-stitched edges ensure good durability for these natural down pillows, available in standard, queen, and king sizes. Price: $46-53 (USD). Sheets – With 100% sateen weave cotton and anti-microbial technology, these luxe sheets are both breathable and durable. One sheet set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillow cases (one pillow case for twin sets), and are available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. Price: $97-117.

– With 100% sateen weave cotton and anti-microbial technology, these luxe sheets are both breathable and durable. One sheet set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillow cases (one pillow case for twin sets), and are available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. Price: $97-117. Towels – 100% ring spun cotton towels are an elegant and practical touch for any bathroom, with maximized absorbency and cruise vacation durability with a fast-drying weave. Each set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Price: $60.

– 100% ring spun cotton towels are an elegant and practical touch for any bathroom, with maximized absorbency and cruise vacation durability with a fast-drying weave. Each set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Price: $60. Pool Towels – For a day at the beach or pool to bring back cruise memories, these 100% cotton oversized pool towels are soft, absorbent, and durable, measuring 34×63 inches (86×160 centimeters). Towels are available in pairs in classic Carnival blue (34×63 inches/ centimeters), Serenity yellow (35×70″ / 89×178 cm), and Havana taupe (34×63″ / 86×160 cm), each of which has the appropriate logo embroidered on the hem. Price: $60.

The cruise line’s luxury robes are also detailed on the website, but are not yet available for sale. It is also possible that additional linens may be added to the collection in the future, such as duvets and duvet covers, bath mats,

Carnival is offering free ground shipping on any order over $100 (USD), though there may be restrictions based on shipping destination. All listed prices are subject to change.

Other Items

Carnival cruise fans interested in adding even for of the cruise line’s signature items should be sure to check out not only the Carnival Home Collection, but also other items available on the cruise line’s website.

Under “Gifts and Stateroom Decor” guests can buy such exclusive items as Carnival’s 50th Birthday Sailabration towel ($24.95 per towel), A “Choose Fun” ship tote ($29.95) great for beach days or any fun use, and other home items such as a Carnival funnel cutting board ($17.95), drink bottles and tumblers, branded socks, Carnival-themed board games, a variety of plush toys to give kids a fun bit of cruising wherever they play, and more.

Items and prices are subject to change based on availability, and new items may be introduced at any time to offer Carnival fans new ways to enjoy their love of cruising right at home.

What other Carnival Cruise Line home items would you like to see – dishes, throw pillows, shower curtains, or something else? Share your most desired items in the Cruise Hive boards!