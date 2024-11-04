Carnival Cruise Line Offers Insight for Responding to Rude Passengers

Cruise line crew members are at the forefront of a guest’s vacation experience, and even when that experience is less than excellent, many crew members remain cheerful and polite despite a traveler’s own behavior. But how might crew members react internally to unsettling situations?

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has offered his own insights into how crew members react when faced with complaints and even insults, noting that far more guests have positive interactions with crew members.

On most days, Heald’s typical interactions with Carnival guests – both satisfied and dissatisfied – occur through his popular Facebook page. He has more than 590,000 followers and responds to hundreds of questions, comments, and requests nearly every day.

While many, many of his commenters are kind and enthusiastic about their Carnival experience, not everyone is so positive.

“Yesterday I upset someone because we still haven’t released the New York 2026 sailing dates (coming next week) and had a another lady tell me that the crew on one of the ships were rude, all of them, every single crew member she met was ‘rude and arrogant.’ Which of course most of us know to be untrue,” he described recently.

“You know, people often ask me how I handle these kinds of posts and so I thought I would let you know the levels I go through remembering that I am of course, British.”

The British are known for their robust politeness and inability to get “ruffled” emotionally, always responding with cheer even when faced with emotional reactions.

For Heald, his steps are to say mentally or even out loud – while at his computer answering guests’ questions – “I beg for your pardon,” or “charming” as a first level of reaction.

If a guest is particularly rude in their request – such as asking for gifts to commemorate an important cruise, requesting extra help for dining arrangements, or making some impossible demand, he also has another way to offer a not-always-subtle reminder of politeness.

“If asked to do something and there is no ‘please’ or ‘thank you’ included I tend to add 275 pleases and thank yous in my response,” he joked.

What About the Rudest Guests?

For especially rude inquiries or demands, Heald may even unleash his alter ego “Bob” – an infrequent guest poster on his Facebook page – to tell off obviously hurtful commenters. In the meantime, he will enjoy a cup of tea but will still respond to even the worst inquiries with wit and cheer as much as possible.

“But seriously, I really don’t mind at all,” Heald explained. “I was just on the Carnival Venezia and Carnival Celebration and saw people smile, heard them laugh, and when they ask me for a photo I realise how lucky this ugly, fat British bloke is. And I know wouldn’t be any of that if I spent my days at home sitting in a cubicle in some god forsaken office.”

John Heald

Heald has often encouraged Carnival guests to unleash their disappointments, complaints, and troubles on him rather than on crew members onboard the cruise line’s fleet of 27 ships.

In this way, crew members – who work long hours and spend months onboard for each contract – can be spared the most emotional reactions and can instead focus on providing excellent service to everyone.

Read Also: What a Cruise Ship Cabin Steward Really Does

“I know that there will be days when people write critical and sometimes cruel things about me but then there are many, many more days where I realize what a lucky sod I am. And that’s the same in most jobs I suspect,” he said.

Heald’s sentiments about being a “lucky sod” are exceptionally appropriate at this time of year when gratitude and thankfulness are on many people’s minds. Let’s all be grateful for cruising, and remember to treat all crew members with respect and politeness all year long!