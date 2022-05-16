Carnival Cruise Line Offers First Weddings and Vow Renewals Since 2020

Today marks another milestone in the return of cruising normalcy and Carnival Cruise Line’s full fleet restart, as the popular cruise line is once again offering options for oceangoing couples to exchange vows at sea. The reservations for weddings and vow renewals are now available, with ceremonies to begin in September.

Wedding Options Return Aboard Carnival Ships

Getting married aboard a Carnival cruise ship can be a fun and memorable occasion for any couple, and now, these onboard and mid-cruise romantic options are available once again.

“For decades, Carnival has been the leading wedding operator in the cruise industry, so we are very excited to restart our wedding program for our guests who have been longing to celebrate their nuptials on board our ships,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of operations for Carnival Cruise Line.

Wedding and vow renewal options were halted when the cruise industry shutdown began in March 2020, and were not immediately reopened when cruises restarted with limited operations in mid-summer 2021.

As more travel restrictions have been dropped in recent weeks and cruising continues to open up, these ceremonies can now resume.

“Creating special memories for our guests is what we do, it’s who we are, and the time to help them live out the weddings of their dreams is back!” said Schiller.

At this time, wedding and vow renewal options are available only on Carnival ships departing from U.S. embarkation ports. It is hoped that additional options for non-U.S. ports will once again be available in the coming months.

Carnival Cruise Weddings

Carnival Cruise Line offers a wide range of wedding options for couples, giving guests the opportunity to make memories that last a lifetime with a ceremony as unique as the couple and their relationship.

Classic, Grand, and Intimate packages are available, with different levels of personalization, extra touches, and keepsakes. Whether a couple wants to celebrate their special day with just a select few or if they want a more expansive party with many of their friends and family members present, there are options aboard all Carnival ships.

Up to 50 non-sailing guests can be accommodated for embarkation day ceremonies, which will take place before a ship sets sail so non-passengers can debark.

Other options include ceremonies at sea or at select destinations, either onboard the ship or in the port of call. Carnival includes the services of a professional pre-cruise wedding planner with all packages to ensure easy coordination and communication for a stress-free celebration.

Also included are options such as pre-recorded or upgraded live music, decadent wedding cakes, photography services, venue decorations, a keepsake wedding certificate, and more.

Private touches, such as a couple’s massage, a honeymoon dinner for the couple, and more help create an even more memorable day for the bride and groom.

All venues for shipboard weddings are private and closed to non-attending passengers. Couples should be aware, however, that if they choose to take photos around the ship – a great way to commemorate a cruise wedding – other guests will be onboard and privacy could be limited.

Photographers and crew member assistants do ensure, however, that there are no photobombs or other unintended interruptions, and a couple’s day remains special and memorable.

Wedding Availability

All major cruise lines offer wedding options, but preparations and availability vary. Bookings can fill up quickly, and not all lines have resumed wedding services due to extra complications and travel restrictions from COVID-19, staff shortages, and other challenges.

Most cruise lines also limit the number of weddings onboard a single sailing to ensure a more private, memorable occasion for each couple, though there are times when more than one wedding may be scheduled for the same ship or sailing, depending on the ship’s size, staffing, and venue options.

Couples interested in a Carnival Cruise wedding should contact the cruise line or their travel agent to make arrangements.