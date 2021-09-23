Carnival Cruise Line Offers Epic 14-Day Cruise to Greenland

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a one-of-a-kind 14-day voyage to Greenland and Canada that will be departing the U.S. in 2023 and will include eight days at sea and five stunning ports of call.

Carnival Legend to Sail to Greenland

Carnival Cruise Line Ambassador John Heald already teased it on Wednesday, but today, the cruise line is releasing a one-time 14-day voyage that will include calls to Greenland. Carnival Legend will be the lucky ship to be offering the epic cruise out of Baltimore, Maryland.

Heald posted on his popular Facebook page, “I was lucky enough to sail to Greenland on the Carnival Legend when I was still a Cruise Director and wow, what an epic experience. I will be hosting this cruise again in 2023 and what a cruise it will be. These small villages are incomparable. No tours, no shops just wonderful people who live off the sea and the land and who will open their doors to you and let you share their lives. It is remarkable and oh so so quiet and peaceful.”

Qaqurtoq, Greenland (Photo Credit: MrLis / Shutterstock)

The Spirit-class vessel will depart on September 2, 2023, from Baltimore on a 14-day voyage. The ship will first sail five sea days in a row before arriving at Nanortalik in Greenland on September 8. Carnival Legend will then make a call at Qaqortoq, also in Greenland, on the following day. Boh calls to the country are located on the southern coast.

Heald continued to say, “To get there we cruise through the iceberg filled ( no Leonardo Decrapio jokes needed) Prince Christian Sound and that is, well, I don’t have the words to describe how this feels as you see the Polar Bears, Whales and Yaks. And I am sure these Canadian ports which I have not been to before will be sensational as well.”

Nanortalik, Greenland (Photo Credit: Jiri Vondrous / Shutterstock.com)

The cruise ship will sail another full day at sea before arriving at St. Anthony in Newfoundland on September 11, 2023. The following day, there will be a call at Corner Brook, also in Newfoundland. The final port of call will take place on September 13 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Following the last two sea days, the Carnival Legend will arrive in Baltimore on September 16, 2023.

The voyage is part of Carnival Journeys, special sailings that are offered by the cruise line. Guests will be able to experience the cultural aspect of the ports the ship will visit. The cruise is even more special as Carnival’s Brand Ambassador will be onboard, offering guests the chance to meet and mingle during the one-of-a-kind voyage.

In September 2013, Carnival Legend first sailed to Greenland from Dover in the UK. That voyage included calls not just to Greenland but also to Ireland, Canada, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Iceland.

Carnival Legend Restarting in November 2021

Carnival Legend has not yet resumed cruise operations but is scheduled to restart on November 14 out of Baltimore. The ship will replace Carnival pride sailings, as that ship will head down to begin cruises out of Tampa, Florida.

(Photo Credit: Tony Davis)

Carnival Legend will start with a seven-day cruise that will include three days docked in Bermuda. This will also be the first chance guests will get to enjoy the newly refurbished cruise ship.

On August 20, 2021, the ship completed its dry dock in Marseilles, France, after receiving the new red, white and blue livery. There were also some minor enhancements on the interior, along with the arcade being moved to deck 3 to replace the chapel and library.

The vessel has been making its way across the Atlantic and recently arrived back in Miami, Florida. The ship will prepare and get the crew ready to welcome the first guests on November 14. However, the anticipation will grow the closer the vessel gets to departing on its epic 14-day voyage to Greenland on September 2, 2023.