Carnival Cruise Line Marks First Port Visit as Part of Birthday Celebrations

Carnival Miracle makes the first port of call as part of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday celebrations. The Spirit-class cruise ship visited Honolulu in Hawaii during the cruise line’s first Sailabration cruise.

First Call During Carnival’s First Sailabration Cruise

Carnival Cruise Lines’s first sailabration voyage is now well underway, with Carnival Miracle making its first port of call during the first special voyage. On Saturday, the vessel visited Honolulu, Hawaii, as part of the cruise line’s year-long 50th birthday celebrations.

Since 2015, Carnival Cruise Line has brought an estimated 75,500 guests to Honolulu, an important port for cruise operations from the west coast.

To mark the historical call and commemorate the festivities, shipboard leaders presented a celebratory birthday cake to local officials from the Port of Honolulu.

Carnival Miracle Call in Honolulu (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

It’s the first port of call during the 14-day Carnival Journeys voyage, which departed the Port of Long Beach in California on February 20. The ship also makes calls at Maui, Kona, and Hilo in Hawaii and Ensenada in Mexico.

When Carnival Miracle is near Ensenada in Baja, Mexico, on March 6, there will be a meetup at sea with the Carnival Radiance. This will be the first ship party meetup for the birthday celebrations. In addition to meeting up at sea, there will be a 50th Birthday Bash sail away party, special entertainment, and even a birthday dinner menu is offered onboard.

More Carnival Ship Meetups

There will be a total of 17 Sailabrations cruises taking place through March 10, 2022, offering this unique festive cruise vacation offering. The next big meetup at sea will be on March 7 with Carnival Breeze, Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Glory, Mardi Gras, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Vista in the Western Caribbean near Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

On March 9, more Carnival cruise ships will meet up at sea in the Bahamas, between Eleuthera and Nassau, including Carnival Conquest, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Legend, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Sunshine.

The final ship meetup will take place at sea on March 11 in Baja, Mexico, just outside Ensenada, with Carnival Miracle and Carnival Panorama.

It’s an important year for Carnival Cruise Line as the entire fleet will be back sailing this summer following a tough 2020 and 2021. This year, the cruise line aims to put the pandemic behind and focus on celebrating its 50th birthday.

In November, the second LNG-powered cruise ship Carnival Celebration will debut in Miami in November 2022. The vessel will complete the year-long festivities when she’s officially named at PortMiami. The cruise line recently revealed four out of the six themed zones onboard, and many aspects of the vessel will be inspired by former Carnival cruise ships.